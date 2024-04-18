Clear out the shelter: Humane Society calls for adoption during renovations

Navigate Left Navigate Right Jess Duch / Advance-Titan

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking the public to “clear out the shelter” by fostering or adopting homeless animals under OAHS care to prepare for building renovations beginning April 22.

“The community is asked to consider adopting or fostering [animals] so that they do not have to endure the stress of the loud noises, dust, permeating smells and other commotion and activities that will result from the upcoming renovations,” OAHS Marketing & PR Manager Emily Anderson wrote in a press release.

Last year, OAHS cared for over 2,700 pets. As of April 16, 111 cats, 36 dogs and 9 small mammals are currently housed there.

OAHS president Ieva Engel said it is particularly important for the public to consider adoption now because the sounds, smells and construction workers may be extremely disturbing and stressful for animals. Construction is expected to last through mid-June.

“We’re trying to be extremely cognizant of each animal that gets exposed to the construction,” Engel said.

She said dust and fumes from paint or epoxy can be especially irritating for immunocompromised animals and small animals with delicate respiratory systems.

“Our biggest worry is the floor resurfacing … that smell is strong,” Engel said.

The shelter has not seen renovations in the 19 years it has moved to its recent location on 1925 Shelter Ct. Updates will include repainting walls, resurfacing worn floors and replacing cabinets beginning to rot.

Although renovations may be disruptive to pets, Engel said OAHS will continue to accept surrendered animals in the area.

“That’s our commitment to the community,” she said. “We’re here to serve the community and support them in any way we can.”

However, in an effort to prevent surrenders, OAHS has several support systems for pet owners in need. They routinely hold low-cost vaccination and microchip clinics as well as offer a pet food pantry for owners who need aid affording pet food.

Although OAHS invites the public to adopt or foster a pet, they understand that many community members are unable to do so. However, OAHS said these people can still help find these animals a home.

“Just helping spread the word makes a huge difference,” Engel said. “And, of course, we’re always interested in more volunteers, so they can come in and apply for a volunteer position.”

A full list of animals available for adoption can be found at oahs.org/see-all-pets.