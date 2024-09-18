Indentifying Subjects

The Oshkosh Police Department is looking for help from the public in identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a woman Sept. 11 near Otter Avenue and Broad Street.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night, two suspects approached a woman and forcibly stole her black Nike backpack which contained a gray Wendy’s restaurant uniform and red Wendy’s hat.

According to OPD, the suspects are described as African American men wearing dark-colored sweatshirts or hoodies, dark Nike sweatpants and Jordan brand shoes.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.