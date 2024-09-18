Oshkosh Defense Scores New Contract

Oshkosh Defense LLC, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, announced Sept. 11 that it received a contract to supply Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 tractors and trailers to Optimum Vehicle Logistics, which will in turn be sent to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

According to Oshkosh Defense, the Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 tractor transports goods and equipment such as tanks, armored vehicles and recovery vehicles.

“We are pleased to work with Optimum Vehicle Logistics, our exclusive distributor in the Kingdom of Morocco, to supply the Kingdom with additional heavy tactical wheeled vehicles in support of its M1 Abrams [armored tank] modernization efforts,” Pat Williams, chief programs officer for Oshkosh Defense, said. “This award reinforces our dedication to partnering with our international partners to strengthen their capabilities and improve interoperability.”

Optimum Vehicle Logistics, which is based in Milwaukee and has had over a decade-long partnership with Oshkosh Defense, is an authorized distributor of U.S.-manufactured wheeled and tracked vehicles, logistics support equipment and spare parts for various armed forces around the world.

Delivery of the Heavy Equipment Transporter is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2025.