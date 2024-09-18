Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Oshkosh Defense Scores New Contract

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
September 18, 2024
Oshkosh Defense’s Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 tractor transports a tank in the desert

 

Oshkosh Defense LLC, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, announced Sept. 11 that it received a contract to supply Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 tractors and trailers to Optimum Vehicle Logistics, which will in turn be sent to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

According to Oshkosh Defense, the Heavy Equipment Transporter A1 tractor transports goods and equipment such as tanks, armored vehicles and recovery vehicles.

“We are pleased to work with Optimum Vehicle Logistics, our exclusive distributor in the Kingdom of Morocco, to supply the Kingdom with additional heavy tactical wheeled vehicles in support of its M1 Abrams [armored tank] modernization efforts,” Pat Williams, chief programs officer for Oshkosh Defense, said. “This award reinforces our dedication to partnering with our international partners to strengthen their capabilities and improve interoperability.”

Optimum Vehicle Logistics, which is based in Milwaukee and has had over a decade-long partnership with Oshkosh Defense, is an authorized distributor of U.S.-manufactured wheeled and tracked vehicles, logistics support equipment and spare parts for various armed forces around the world.

Delivery of the Heavy Equipment Transporter is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2025.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
EAA’s Camp Scholler to Open for NFL Draft
UWO raises over $100,000 in donations
UWO raises over $100,000 in donations
UWO emeritus art professor, alumna dies
UWO emeritus art professor, alumna dies
Indentifying Subjects
TikTok famous preacher Cindy Smock, who goes by Sister Cindy, speak to students outside of Horizon Village Sept. 11.
‘Ho no mo!’ revolution
Money
DNC highlights need for student loan forgiveness