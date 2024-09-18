UWO emeritus art professor, alumna dies

UW Oshkosh emeritus art professor Barbara Rosenthal, age 73, died Sept.11 at the home of her best friend, Darlene Opperman, after a battle with cancer.

Rosenthal’s obituary described her as a “vibrant spirit whose passion for art touched the lives of many.”

After graduating from Waupun High School, Rosenthal attended UWO, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in art. She continued her education at the University of Northern Illinois, where she obtained her doctorate in fine arts.

With a passion for sharing her artistic knowledge and skill, Rosenthal returned to UWO as an art professor, where she inspired students until her retirement in 2009.

During her time at UWO, she contributed to the faculty art exhibits and was even awarded the university’s Distinguished Teaching Award in 2005, the only art professor to have won this title.

When she wasn’t teaching or creating art, Rosenthal dedicated her time to Ascension Mercy Medical in Oshkosh, where she volunteered at the volunteer services department.

Former co-workers, students and fellow artists shared fond memories of Rosenthal.

UWO art professor Gail Panske, who attended the university with Rosenthal and later taught alongside her in the art department, said Rosenthal brought a sense of humor to the art community.

“Anybody that knew her would remember laughing at least a few times,” Panske said.

She said Rosenthal had some of the best qualities an educator could have.

“She was very good at encouraging students,” Panske said. “She was very good at reading their strengths, which allowed her to guide them… to help them grow.”

UWO alumni also shared some of their favorite memories of the beloved art teacher.

“Barb was one of my favorite art professors at UWO,” former student Sonya VanHaaster wrote on Rosenthal’s online obituary. “She pushed my drawing skills, and one of the best oil pastels I’ve ever created hangs in my living room. I will have fond memories of her. May she rest in peace.”

“…She was such a great professor and conversationalist,” another student, Angela Piechoki-Schroder wrote. “She will be missed by many.”

Barb is survived by her son, Travis Rosenthal; a brother, Dick (Kris) Kok; several nieces, including Chris (Dave) Zima, Amy (Ty) Bradley, Allison (Andy) Bruss, Jessi Kok; and a nephew Nick (Kayla) Kok.

A funeral service took place on Sept. 13 at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun before the burial at Oak Mound Cemetery in the Town of Alto.

Plans for a local memorial exhibit of Rosenthal’s artwork are in the beginning stages, with more information to come.