Titan Catholics holds bi-annual Eucharistic Procession

Pedestrians on the UW Oshkosh campus were able to witness a unique act of worship on Friday as the Catholic student organization, Titan Catholics, and the Oshkosh Newman Center held their biannual Eucharistic Procession around campus. Led by a tall cross, torches and a smoking censer of incense. Rev. Zach Weber, chaplain to UWO, processed carrying a monstrance, the vessel used to carry a consecrated host (a wafer known as “the body of Christ,” or the Eucharist) in the mile-long procession. He was joined by Rev. Tom Long, the pastor of Saint Raphael the Archangel parish in Oshkosh. One student said it was his first procession and that is was a powerful experience was walking behind Jesus.

Over 40 students and UWO faculty, along with three dogs, participated in Friday’s event, with some joining mid-route. Processing down Elmwood and High Avenue, behind Reeve and Horizon, participants sang songs and recited prayers, all with a common intention: peace on campus, a goal that Weber explained is important for the Newman Center and Titan Catholics.

“Peace can only be found in God,” Weber said. “If we witness that peace, people can find that peace and know that it’s actually a potential for them.”

Weber also mentioned the decreasing enrollment at UWO and added how he has been tasked by Bishop David Ricken of the Diocese of Green Bay to “revitalize it.”

Catholics believe that at the Mass, “bread and wine become the body and blood of Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit and the instrumentality of the priest,” according to the United States Bishops Conference website. After the 25-minute procession, participants knelt in prayer before the Eucharist. Local American Idol golden ticket winner Franki Moscato helped lead worship before Weber gave a blessing to those present. Moscato then led the congregation in the hymn “Holy God, we Praise thy Name” to close the night before a fellowship with a bonfire and rootbeer float. Some even got a round of lightning.

One of those was junior Vinny Nowak, who thought the event went off really well. He appreciated that Weber told the participants to keep their eyes on Jesus. Nowak also noted how there wasn’t that much interaction with the campus, which there has been more of in past years.

This year’s event is specifically prominent, as it comes on the heels of the massive National Eucharistic Congress held in July, where more than 50,000 Catholics filled the stands of Lucas Oil Stadium. The month prior, Green Bay, Manitowoc and Fond Du Lac were featured in the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, starting at the headwaters of the Mississippi River in Lake Itasca, Minnesota, before arriving in Indianapolis for the Congress. Catholics were then sent off on mission to share the gifts received at the Congress, according to the National Eucharistic Revival’s website.

“There is a need for students to witness the true presence of Jesus in the Eucharist. If we believe in the Eucharist, we need to act like we believe in the Eucharist — that Jesus is truly present — body, blood, soul and divinity,” Weber said.

“It’s a really good witness to the rest of campus and to get out of my comfort zone, to evangelize the campus,” Nowak said.

For those of all beliefs who would like to feel supported on campus, the Newman Center is open throughout the week and offers a place to hang out, study or play a round of cribbage. Sunday Mass is offered at 7:07 p.m. in Reeve 202.

“Please just check us out. Especially if you’re struggling to make friends on campus, we’re a very welcoming community,” Nowak said.