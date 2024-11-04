Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Campus to hold election results watch party

Kelly Hueckman, Managing Editor
November 4, 2024
Map courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Titan Underground will host an election watch party from 7 p.m. – midnight Nov. 5 in Reeve Union Memorial as results are reported live.

The party will include snacks, activities, wall-to-wall coverage of election returns and commentary from political science professors.

The event will be sponsored by the UW Oshkosh Department of Political Science, the Center for Civic and Community Engagement (CCCE), College Democrats, College Conservatives and the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.

In an email announcing the watch party, CCCE Director Mike Lueder encouraged students participating in the event to be respectful of others as results come in.

Story continues below advertisement

“Remember many candidates will win, many will lose,” Lueder wrote. “Some people will be happy with the results while others may not be. Both reactions are ok. What is important is that we remain civil and support each other – both in success and loss.”

All UWO students will be welcome. A TitanCard will be required to participate in the event.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Week In Review Podcast: Season 2, Episode 1
Week In Review Podcast: Season 2, Episode 1
Who’s on the ballot?
Who’s on the ballot?
Bernie Sanders speaks at the Culver Family Welcome Center Oct. 28, campaigning for presidential candidate Kamala Harris and encouraging the crowd to get out and vote.
Bernie Sanders visits UWO
OPD’s Vice and Narcotics unit seized cocaine, marijuana, THC cartridges, drug paraphernalia and money from two Oshkosh homes Oct. 24.
OPD has largest single-day drug bust
How to vote on campus
How to vote on campus
University Police Respond to Threat at North Scott Hall