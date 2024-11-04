Campus to hold election results watch party

Titan Underground will host an election watch party from 7 p.m. – midnight Nov. 5 in Reeve Union Memorial as results are reported live.

The party will include snacks, activities, wall-to-wall coverage of election returns and commentary from political science professors.

The event will be sponsored by the UW Oshkosh Department of Political Science, the Center for Civic and Community Engagement (CCCE), College Democrats, College Conservatives and the Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.

In an email announcing the watch party, CCCE Director Mike Lueder encouraged students participating in the event to be respectful of others as results come in.

“Remember many candidates will win, many will lose,” Lueder wrote. “Some people will be happy with the results while others may not be. Both reactions are ok. What is important is that we remain civil and support each other – both in success and loss.”

All UWO students will be welcome. A TitanCard will be required to participate in the event.