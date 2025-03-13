Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Yanez Velasquez, Ramsey win OSG election

Josh Lehner, News Editor
March 13, 2025

 

Sandy Yanez Velasquez and Jesse Ramsey will serve as the next president and vice president, respectively, of the Oshkosh Student Government (OSG), receiving 169 (30.3%) of the 572 votes cast, according to the unofficial election results.

Sandy Yanez Velasquez
Sandy Yanez Velasquez
Jesse Ramsey
Jesse Ramsey

Yanez Velasquez, a psychology and political science major, has leadership experience within OSG, the Gamma Alpha Omega sorority and the Student Organization of Latinos. Ramsey, a political science major, has experience in OSG and SAC.

Also on the ballot, a referendum stating that OSG is considering increasing its senator stipends from $200 a year to $400 and adding an executive board member was approved.

 

 

This new executive board member would be titled the OSG Financial Director and would be responsible for chairing the Student Allocations Committee (SAC) and assisting the OSG President and university staff with managing various fiscal policies and procedures. The person appointed to this position would receive a stipend of $6,000 a year. This, too, was approved.

The unofficial breakdown of votes for other candidates, which are listed in president-vice president order, are:

  • Grant Luedtke and Eli Finn: 101 (18.1%) of votes
  • Aspyn Rafac and Elijah Plonsky: 88 (14.9%) of votes
  • Athena Dedow and Nora Reljic: 77 (13.8%) of votes
  • Bryce Rataczak and Marco Marchiando: 70 (12.5%) of votes
  • Matt Caine and Alex Coleman: 56 (10%) of votes

In addition to the president and vice president, the following people will serve in the following senatorial positions:

  • Senator At-Large: Ally Blattner and Somtoo Onwuasoanya
  • Athletics Advocacy Senator: Casen Frassetto
  • Fraternal and Sorority Life Advocacy Senator: Madeline Arndt
  • Non-Traditional Student Advocacy Senator: Vincent Winford
  • Letters and Science Academic Senator: Suraj Patel

The official election results will be confirmed in the coming days by the OSG Election Commission and sent to the OSG Senate for final approval, after which the student body will be notified.

About the Contributor
Josh Lehner
Josh Lehner, News Editor
Josh Lehner is an Oshkosh native and News Editor of the Advance-Titan. Lehner is a senior majoring in Multimedia Journalism and Philosophy. Lehner began as a staff writer during his freshman year and the Assistant News Editor shortly afterwards. Through the Advance-Titan, Lehner has picked up skills in writing, editing, page layout and graphic design. He has written numerous articles on a variety of topics including politics, campus and community news and environmental issues. After graduating, Lehner plans to either pursue a job in reporting or to continue on to graduate school for philosophy.