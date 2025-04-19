Oshkosh names new fire chief

Tim Heiman

The Oshkosh Fire Department has named Tim Heiman, the current division chief of training, as the new fire chief after being chosen by the city’s Police and Fire Commission.

Heiman succeeds Mike Stanley, who left in January to be the Deputy Chief in Greeley, Colorado, to be closer to friends and family.

“We say in the fire service all the time: family first, family first,” Stanley explained prior to his resignation. “So I said, ‘I need to practice what I preach.’”

Heiman has 20 years of fire and emergency management experience, including 10 years as a supervisor and command-level officer. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Carroll University and an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science from Milwaukee Area Technical College. He obtained Executive Fire Officer Certification from the National Fire Academy. He previously served as the Lieutenant of Fire Prevention as well as a firefighter and paramedic.

“I am pleased with the Police and Fire Commission’s decision to select [Heiman],” City Manager Rebecca Grill said. “The commission and designated panels recognized Mr. Heiman’s proven record in Fire and Emergency Response Management, and his demonstrated commitment to the highest levels of community service.”

During his time as Division Chief of Training, Heiman implemented an updated fire ground command system and partnered with neighboring departments to establish the first regional recruit academy in the Fox Valley area. In 2022, Heiman was recognized as the Wisconsin Society of Emergency Services Instructor of the Year.

“I am honored to be chosen as the next chief of the Oshkosh Fire Department,” Heiman said. “I look forward to working with our firefighters, city staff and community stakeholders to continue to provide dedicated service to the citizens of Oshkosh.”

Heiman was one of five finalist candidates for the position, including Gregory Stelter, the assistant fire chief under Stanley.

This was announced via a March 31 press release priori to a meet-and-greet open house at the Oshkosh Convention Center, where community members were able to interact with the five candidates.

The other finalist candidates were Deputy Chief for Marshfield Fire and Rescue Erik Jonas, Deputy Fire Chief for Long Grove Fire Protection District in Illinois Andrew Wienckowski and Fire Service Program Coordinator at Milwaukee Area Technical College Kurt Zellmann.

All of the candidates had more than 16 years of experience in fire and emergency management.

After the March 31 meet-and-green, the commission began an extensive interview process, which included hearing from a community panel, a technical/peer panel and an employee panel of interviewers before deciding on Heiman.

The Police and Fire Commission will formally approve and swear in Heiman at an upcoming meeting. An exact date has not yet been set by the commission. Officials believe he will start in May.