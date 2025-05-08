Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

EAA hiring hundreds for AirVenture

Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
May 8, 2025
Advance-Titan file photo — The Experimental Aviation Association announced that tickets have gone on sale for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025, scheduled to take place July 22-27, at the Wittman Regional Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is hiring as many as 750 temporary positions across multiple areas to aid in EAA AirVenture this summer. .

As reported by the A-T, the event, which draws more than 650,000 people annually, will be held July 21-27. It is the world’s largest yearly gathering of aviation fans, with people visiting from over 90 countries. 

The available positions are being advertised for anyone, including students or retirees, who are seeking a temporary position that does not require a full summer commitment.

According to EAA, positions available include retail, security and event support, auto parking, camper registration and bartenders. 

Retail and auto parking positions applicants need to be 14 years or older, while security applicants must be at least 16 years old.. Applicants must be 18 or older for all other positions. 

Hiring events will be held at the EAA museum in May and June, with open houses taking place from June 24-26. The open houses  will allow applicants to interview on-site. 

People are encouraged to apply online before attending to allow for immediate interviews. The application and details about the process are available on the EAA website.

AirVenture will feature aerobatic displays, evening programs, informative workshops and more.

About the Contributor
Isaac Pischer
Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
Isaac Pischer is a Staff Writer as well as Photographer for the Advance-Titan. He is currently a Freshman majoring in multimedia Journalism, from Chippewa Falls.    In his first semester at UWO, Pischer joined the A-T so that he can use, and develop his writing and photography skills in a more professional setting, and to find an amazing community of like-minded people.