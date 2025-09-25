B.O.L.O – Be on the look out

Welcome to Sex In-the-920! I’m the Carrie Bradshaw of UW Oshkosh, or your college sex guru.

I heard the phrase “be on the lookout” in my creative writing course. Now, this phrase has to do with looking out for new topics to write about, but it can also go on for dating or getting in a relationship.

The whole manifestation “I don’t chase, I attract” makes sense in certain ideas, but as a society we need to stop being lazy on building relationships. You should attract good energy or good vibes, maybe good grades or a good hair day, but not a relationship.

Now, when you are your true genuine self and focus on yourself and wellbeing you will attract good people and good goals. Remember, you can’t love someone until you love yourself, so if you’re waiting on something to come to you, you have to be certain of yourself first. I am a firm believer in what’s meant to be will be, and what’s meant for you can’t miss you, but then again, life is what you make of it, and if you really want something (or someone), you’re more likely to get it.

While I’m not trying to get all spiritual, a big part of finding a new relationship is actually finding it. If you spot someone that you think is attractive, maybe you walk up to them and ask them what class they’re walking to. Or let’s say you’re at a coffee shop, and someone catches your eye, ask them what they’re drinking!

It’s easier said than done, but in a small city like Oshkosh, there are actually plenty of fish in the sea, or in this case, the lake. If you really want to find love, or a relationship or even a new friend, you really have to put in the effort.

A major factor in building a new conversation could possibly lead to the worst-case scenario. Rejection. With this being said, I couldn’t help but wonder, are individuals still afraid of rejection? Yes! The answer is so clearly yes, but we have to remember that rejection is a redirection.

Rejection is a scary thought, but there are so many reasons why someone will reject, and it most likely doesn’t have to do with the person who’s getting rejected. We have to remember that if you want something, you really have to work hard to get it. And that can go for anything. Chasing that bag, chasing those grades and even a good, healthy relationship.

We have to be on the lookout for our goals, wants and needs. We have to be on the lookout to make sure we’re not selling ourselves short, because we’re worth more than that. The hunt for what you want never ends, so be on the lookout and remain on the hunt.