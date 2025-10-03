UWO Batman: The Mystery Under the Cape and Cowl

With the arrival of the Oshkosh Pisser on campus, it has left students, faculty and on-campus security stunned as to their identity and motive. It has also attracted one more party to this mystery: UWO Batman.

Batman has been spotted by multiple students on campus since he made his debut earlier this month and has made his presence known through his TikTok account, “UWO Batman,” where he posts sporadically about updates regarding the Pisser and other topics while he is on patrol.

In our interview this past Thursday night, some facts we have learned about Batman is:

Batman is just one guy.

Batman and “The Pisser” are “mortal enemies.”

Batman has lived in Oshkosh all his life.

“The Pisser” has been in hiding since Sept. 5.

Batman is friends with the police.

Batman posted that the police have broken his trust due to trying to exile the Batmobile (a.k.a. asking him to stop riding a scooter due to violating the residence code).

If you litter, Batman will “hunt you down and take you out.”

Batman says he knows the identity of “The Pisser.”

So what do we make of Batman? Is this vigilante friend or foe? Is he in cahoots with “The Pisser” by protecting their identity? All of these questions will be unanswered for now, largely left up to your interpretation.

But there is one that is pressing on the minds of everyone on campus: Who is the UWO Batman?