The Marzu Momentum Shift – Week 6 Edition

1. Lions (4-1)

Week 5 result: W @ Bengals 35-24

Detroit’s death was highly exaggerated after being handled in Green Bay to kick off their season. Since then? Four straight definitive wins (currently league leading) against admittedly not the toughest competition, but they’ve done their job and won games they should. Goff and the offense looks steady, and Hutchinson is back to form following his injury from last season, being in the running once again to lead the league in sacks.

Week 6 matchup: @ Chiefs

2. Colts (4-1)

Week 5 result : W @Raiders 40-6

Who could’ve seen this coming? In what looked like a season where heads would roll and Colts fans would have to endure another season on the post-Andrew Luck QB carousel, Daniel Jones has played his best ball so far in his NFL career and the Colts sit at 4-1 with a share atop the AFC. A tough loss to the Rams blocked them from being number one, as it stunted their winning streak, but this team has proven they can hang with just about anyone. Jonathan Taylor looks back to form, and rookie Tyler Warren has already made a big impact.

Week 6 matchup: vs. Cardinals

3. Jaguars (4-1)

Week 5 result: W vs. Chiefs 31-28

Liam Cohen has officially arrived in D-U-V-A-L. Trevor Lawrence, while some questionable decision-making moments remain, looks the best he has since the first half of 2023, and the Jags are on a roll, as they too share a piece of the AFC crown. The defense has shown flashes that remind fans of Sacksonville, and on the offense next to Lawrence, Etienne has reemerged as a solid back. Brian Thomas Jr.’s slow start is a bit concerning, but he was able to haul in a key 3rd down grab in their most recent contest in route to scoring that same drive, so we’ll table that conversation for now.

Week 6 matchup: vs. Seahawks

4. Broncos (3-2)

Week 5 result: W vs. Eagles 21-17

The Broncos may not be convincingly great, but when you take down the king, you shall be rewarded. Before a two-game win streak through Cincinnati and Philly, Denver had two losses to the Colts and Chargers by a combined 4 points, a common trait for many teams on this list. Bo Nix and the offense still looks shaky, but Courtland Sutton has started to find his way back after a slow start. The defense, like last year, has been a staple, and was key in keeping them in the game against an Eagles team that seemed to always have an answer until last Sunday. Their next two games are relatively low risk against the New Jersey teams, so we will see if Bo Nix can find some momentum through a possible 4 game winning streak.

Week 6 matchup: vs. Jets

5. Steelers (4-1)

Week 5 result: Bye week

Aaron Rodgers was never the problem in New York, and he has officially proved it for good. Rodgers’ numbers aren’t flashy, but he and the team are able to carve out wins by making the big plays that end up deciding games. DK Metcalf had a rough first couple weeks, but he and Rodgers finally click in Dublin, and look to keep the good times rolling. The defense is a weak point, but individual players like new addition Jalen Ramsey have made big plays to swing games in Pittsburgh’s favor, and come through when they need to most.

Week 6 matchup: vs. Browns

6. 49ers (4-1)

Week 5 result: W vs. Rams 26-23

Daniel Jones is the clear QB revival headliner of 2025, but Mac Jones has firmly solidified himself in second place. In another season where the 49ers are banged up, they have surprisingly endured through the hardship and continued to win. The injuries are scary, with notably Nick Bosa lost for yet another season, but a next man up policy with Robert Saleh’s defense has held the line, including a game-winning 4th down stop against their division rival Rams. It will be interesting to see how long the 49ers can keep this up, but so long as the money maker Christian McCaffrey stays healthy, they seemingly always have a shot.

Week 6 matchup: @ #10 Buccaneers

7. Patriots (3-2)

Week 5 result: W vs. Bills 23-20

The Mike Vrabel era in New England officially has their statement win. Drake Maye, while still finding his footing, was able to go head-to-head with reigning MVP Josh Allen and come out on top, thanks to a big play to get the ball out and avoid taking a sack. Things still haven’t 100% clicked for New England, notably on defense due to still not seeing a fully healthy starting 11. But if this is any indication on how good the Pats can be, they could shut down any offense they face. The real question is will we get to see that team come winter time?

Week 6 matchup: @ Saints

8. Eagles (4-1)

Week 5 result: L vs. Broncos 17-21

The Eagles seemed to always have an answer for any team they came across, but they got caught on their backfoot by a Broncos team that sleepwalked through the majority of the game. Jalen Hurts didn’t have as big an impact in the rushing game as he usually does, and while AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith were likely happy with their increased production through the air, it did not result in an 11th straight win dating back to last season. This loss feels like it leads to a dilemma for a receiving core frustrated with their roles: would you rather win or put up numbers? Because it almost feels like only one can happen.

Week 6 matchup: @ Giants

9. Bills (4-1)

Week 5 result: L vs. Patriots 20-23

The annual Bills loss to the Pats came early this year, and spells concern for a Bills team that let the Saints hang around the week before. Josh Allen dealt had multiple turnovers and wasn’t able to overcome them, and Buffalo looked somewhat sluggish and sloppy in their snowball-esque attire. It’s early, but if this is the Bills team we will see the whole season, it might require a deadline move.

Week 6 matchup: @ Falcons

10. Buccaneers (4-1)

Week 5 result: W vs. Seahawks 38-35

There was a little concern that Tampa Bay would decline with the absence of Liam Cohen, but just like with the departure of Dave Canales the season before, Baker Mayfield and the offense have continued to perform. The Bakeshow isn’t as flashy as it has been in the past, but they’ve traded general explosiveness for coming through in the clutch. All of Tampa Bay’s victories have been secured through game-winning drives, proving they can show up and show out when they need to most. Rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka has become Mayfield’s go-to man, glowing with nearly as much confidence as the man behind center. Their loss to Philly holds them back from being higher up on the list, but they have two great opportunities ahead of them the next two weeks to get better standing in the future.

Week 6 matchup: vs. #6 49ers

NOTE ABOUT RANKINGS: Rankings don’t follow one or two key factors other than winning and losing. The phrase “What have you done for me lately?” describes my thought process fairly well, as I only consider results from the current season, and thus rankings aren’t created until a full month of football has passed.