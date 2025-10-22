The Tea App

It’s cuffing season. Finding a new partner is difficult, especially in today’s society. Now, I bet all of you have heard of the app Tea Dating Advice. If not, here’s a rundown: Tea Dating Advice is a form of social media where you can place images of a man, their name, age, location, red flags and comments. This app is all anonymous, and it was made as an app for women to know a bit about a man before going on a date with him as a form of research. A major topic in the grapevine, or otherwise known as The Advance-Titan office, is if Tea Dating Advice is toxic. I couldn’t help but wonder, are we facing the truth with this app, or is it just a form of gossip?

While conducting my research, I obviously had to download the app, and I unfortunately have to say, I had a blast. I showed my friends some individuals I recognized, I left some comments on some men I knew some juice on, and I let some of my co-workers look up their exes on the app. It was sort of addicting. But, as my research continued, I found some comments a little disturbing. Some comments on individuals would talk about personal issues. Family life would often get brought up as a topic, and I just find this a little unsettling because no one really knows that person’s life other than that person.

I showed one of my friends his profile, and he was very upset to see himself there, and I honestly don’t blame him. Even though he had mostly green flags, it still scared him to know random people were talking about him on this app, and talking about his personal issues. While some things posted on the app are just plain wrong, I feel like the app was also sort of useful.

This man, or I should say boy, I went to high school which was posted on the app, and everything on there about him was true. Individuals commented on how he cheated on his girlfriend, and how he is not a nice guy at all and is very discriminatory against women. The last fact is a fact, because I have experienced it with him firsthand!

I believe that this app is sort of toxic, but may also lend as a helping hand for individuals in the future to know what they’re getting into. But, it’s important to remember that one’s experience with an individual may not be the same experience you may have, so you could take the information with a grain of salt. I also think it’s important to mention that if what’s put on the app is the truth about someone, and that truth is harsh and sounds bad, that’s on you. Sorry if the truth hurts.

Someone once told me that gossip and rumors are human nature and we will never get rid of them. But have we taken gossip to the next level? This app honestly does place men on a pedestal and marks them as targets. But, this doesn’t mean I am also against the app. I really do think that it’s important to conduct research on someone if you’re interested. Maybe a little follow on social media, or having a conversation with them, but it may just be a little strange to hear about how they treated their ex-partner. They’re an ex for a reason. I feel like it is up to you to decide on whether you think this app is toxic or not, because personally, I’m in the middle. Again, you never know what you’re getting into unless you try. You don’t buy a car without test-driving it first! Trust yourself, your intuition and don’t always trust social media, the grapevine or even Tea Dating Advice.