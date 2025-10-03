Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

We can do better

Editor’s thoughts ahead of Pub Crawl
Isaac Pischer, assistant news editor
October 3, 2025
Lauren Reidinger
Lauren (middle) cracks open a beer with her roommates Katie (left) and Payton (right) at Pub Crawl.

This is something I’ve considered writing for the last year, but I’ve held off. I’ve held off because I am scared about the backlash that I am probably going to receive, including in the A-T newsroom itself, as this paper is being assembled and sent off to the printer. As the Assistant News Editor, this is outside of my normal realm of operations, but it’s necessary to get this out there, in advance of this coming weekend. 

Pub Crawl is stupid!

Yes, you heard me right. The annual event in which everyone sees how drunk they can get is dumb, a horrible representation of who we are and quite frankly, dangerous. Just consider the facts.

Two years ago, shots were fired during what is known as “Spring Crawl.” I’ve heard from numerous people about the horror that was caused, particularly being commanded by cops to leave a house with your hands up. The year before, a weapon was pulled. Just last year there was a stabbing on Woodland Avenue.

There is one section in the A-T that I’m proud we don’t frequently publish: the obituaries. However, it certainly seems at times that we are close to that moment, especially when we have events like this that the student population partakes in. Just think about what happened in Milwaukee a month ago when two Marquette lacrosse players were killed because of an intoxicated driver.

UW Oshkosh is frequently known to others as either “Sloshkosh” or UW-0.  I know you are better than that. Just think about how much better campus could be without that persona attached to it. Maybe we could even increase the student population. I mean, do you want to be considered a zero?

Don’t get me wrong, I’m all about drinking and having a good time, but three conditions need to be met: It needs to be done prudently, responsibly and moderately. In my experience, crawling and drinking until you pass out doesn’t fit that bill.

As author Edward Sri said, “properly using alcohol (in addition to avoiding drug use) allows you to keep custody over your decisions while also allowing you to celebrate.” I know it may seem like this is saying things along the lines of ‘alcohol is bad’ and what not, but it’s more about doing it properly and knowing the risks. This allows you to be free, so you are able to celebrate without being dependent on alcohol use. The thing is, when we fully possess ourselves and aren’t reliant on alcohol, we can enter more deeply into the relationships that mean the most to us.

Additionally, our brain needs 24 to 72 hours to recover from a single binge-drinking episode. This means that there is a good chance that the effects could last into mid-week after pub crawl, especially if you do it frequently. While I realize you might not consider academics to be important, what if this is the balance between passing and failing your class? Do you think a weekend partying is worth the thousands of dollars that it would cost? 

If I won one person over with this, I’m proud. Otherwise, know that the Oshkosh Police Department is happy to help anyone in need. I know it seems like all they will do is write UAL and open intox’ citations, trying to ensure your already empty wallet is lighter, but I can assure you they just want to make sure you are safe.We can do better than this. 

Have a safe, happy and responsible crawl for those of you who participate. I will see you next week.

Isaac Pischer
Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
Isaac Pischer is a Staff Writer as well as Photographer for the Advance-Titan. He is currently a Freshman majoring in multimedia Journalism, from Chippewa Falls.    In his first semester at UWO, Pischer joined the A-T so that he can use, and develop his writing and photography skills in a more professional setting, and to find an amazing community of like-minded people.