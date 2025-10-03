Welcome to Sex In-the-920! I’m the Carrie Bradshaw of UW Oshkosh, or your college sex guru. As “cuffing season” is approaching, so is sex. To be totally blunt, silence during sexual intercourse can be awkward if you don’t have a deep connection with someone, or even if you do, it can just be awkward. I couldn’t help but wonder, what are people listening to when they are intimate with another individual? That being said, I display songs to have “fun” to, or in other words, beats to bang to for different occasions. These songs can also just be used for a long night drive, or just to listen to.

“Good Looking” by Suki Waterhouse

The lyrics within this song are just beautiful to say the least. This song talks about being absolutely infatuated by someone, and just recognizing how something is so beautiful. And that’s what sex is. When you truly love someone, sex is the closest you could possibly get with another individual. This song just allows for the calmness, but also a little playful aura behind it. I believe this song doesn’t fit a one-night stand vibe though, it’s more so for a relationship sort of ordeal, but it can honestly be used for any type of relationship.

“So Anxious” by Genuine

Hear me out. I know, this can give romantic or romant-ICK, but I believe that’s what makes it fun. Think R&B type of love. I see roses on the bed, champagne and gold dimmed lighting. This song is an attractive slow song, and has those beat drops. May I say more?

“False God” by Taylor Swift

This, hands down, is Taylor Swift’s most attractive song. She knew what she was doing with that saxophone. It truly is just a beautiful song, that has so many different rhythms and is honestly very calming, and can allow for a calming experience.

“not a lot, just forever” by Adrianne Lenker

This song is just so beautiful, and once again fits under the idea of really loving someone, and your company with them. Such a perfect song, and there’s honestly no other words to it. This song is also a good song to cry to, write to or do homework to. Might I add, sounds perfect on vinyl.

“my hair” by Ariana Grande

Another slow song, but this song is a little different. This song holds dominance over the individual and allows that person to touch “my hair” or something that is delicate to the touch. This song allows for a sense of trust and beauty behind femininity, but also beauty in general.

Now, I’ve noticed that all the songs I chose are more slow and downlow, but I believe that is less tacky than listening to something aggressive, with a crazy bass. Each one of these songs can represent different moments of love, but also again can be used to just listen to, and honestly you could do homework to all of these, or read this column to them! Remember what’s best for you and your relationship is what is best for you. Never let anyone tell you what’s best for your relationship but yourself and your partner. But if you’re looking for advice, for a little bit of spice, maybe take these into consideration.