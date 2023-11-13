The Advance-Titan

Fueled by an undefeated season in the WIAC, the UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team had three All-WIAC first team selections for the first time since 2015.

Abby Fregien, Riley Kindt and Sami Perlberg were each named to the 12-person first team.

Fregien, a libero, claimed her second-straight conference All-Defensive nod as well, leading the league with 517 digs and ranking fourth with 4.79 digs per set. She started all 33 matches for the Titans and recorded double-digit digs in 27 of them and 20-plus in eight. Her season-high mark of 25 came on Oct. 11 against UW-Eau Claire. She was named WIAC Defensive Player of the Week three times and was named to the Trinity University (Texas) Invitational All-Tournament team.

Kindt was named to the first team for the third year in a row as a middle blocker. She ranked fourth in the WIAC with a .355 hitting percentage, sixth with 3.96 points per set, eighth with 3.25 kills per set and 10th with 0.830 blocks per set. She hit a season-high 18 kills against Washington University (Mo.) on Oct. 13. She was named to the All-Tournament teams at the UW-Whitewater, UW-Stevens Point, WashU and UW-Stevens Point Papa Johns Invitationals.

An outside hitter, Perlberg earned a spot on the first team in her first collegiate season. She ranked seventh in the league with 3.28 kills per set and eighth with 3.71 points per set. Her 357 kills and 404 points sat her at sixth and seventh, respectively. She recorded a season-high 18 kills twice this season, against Texas Lutheran University on Sept. 1 and Hope College (Mich.) on Sept. 30. She earned tournament MVP after the Trinity Invitational concluded and was on the Marty Peterson Invitational and UW-Stevens Point All-Tournament Teams.

Earning a spot on the honorable mention team was Riley Dahlquist. Top-10 marks for her include hitting percentage (.299, fifth), service aces (0.390, seventh) and blocks per set (0.930, seventh). She hit 19 kills twice this season, a career-high. Her first 19 kill performance came on Sept. 30 against the University of Chicago and her second came Oct. 13 against WashU. The middle blocker was named a member of the Marty Peterson Invitational and WashU Invitational All-Tournament Teams.

Head coach Jon Ellmann, currently in his sixth season, was named Kwik Trip Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season. Ellmann directed the Titans, who compiled a league record 33-match winning streak to start the season, to the 14th conference title in program history and a perfect mark in the WIAC since 2009. He owns a 141-58 record in six seasons at the helm of the Titans.

Maddy Pearson was joined by UW-Eau Claire’s Selena Levandoski, UW-La Crosse’s Kaity Coisman, UW-Platteville’s Abby Feldmann, UW-River Falls’ Kate Seymour, UW-Stevens Point’s Mady Hanse, UW-Stout’s Ellie Therrien and UW-Whitewater’s Hannah Proctor on the All-Sportsmanship Team. One student-athlete from each school that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season are picked for the All-Sportsmanship Team.