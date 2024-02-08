UWO’s Mia Lucero named WIAC Gymnast of the Week

For the second time this season, UW Oshkosh’s Mia Lucero was named the WIAC x Kwik Trip Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday (Feb. 6), when the conference office announced its weekly team of the week.

Lucero, a junior out of Bolingbrook, Illinois, scored a career-high 9.850 points on the vault during the Bowling Green University (Ohio) Triangular on Feb. 4. Her finish netted her a first-place position in the meet with competitors from both Division I Bowling Green and Central Michigan University.

The Titans will travel to take on Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m.