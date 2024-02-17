Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Titans collect five podium finishes in third day of WIAC Championships

Submitted News
February 17, 2024
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — The UW Oshkosh swimming & diving teams competed in the third day of the WIAC Championships at the Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer on Friday (Feb. 16), ending the day with five podium finishes.

The UW Oshkosh swimming & diving teams competed in the third day of the WIAC Championships at the Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer on Friday (Feb. 16), ending the day with five podium finishes.

The UWO women’s team is currently sitting in fourth place with 313 points and the men rank fifth with 183 points.

UWO’s Francesca Schiro bested her own 200-yard freestyle program record with a time of 1:52.93, claiming her second-straight title in the event. She is the sole Titan to have a 200-yard freestyle crown to her name.

Oshkosh’s Cadence Showalter finished the 100-yard butterfly in second with a time of 57.73 seconds, followed in fourth by Grace Fergus at 59.25 seconds. UWO’s Bella Cichon rounded out the women’s top-eight finishes with a 1:06.12 in the 100-yard breaststroke for fifth.

Oshkosh’s Damen Seremet recorded the men’s top-eight place for the day with a sixth-place time of 58.02 seconds in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The final day of the 2024 WIAC Championships begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 17).
