Titans complete second day of WIAC Championships, Priestley wins 1-meter diving title

Abbi Priestley led the UW Oshkosh swimming and diving teams with her second-straight 1-meter diving title during the WIAC Championships at the Schroeder Aquatic Center on Thursday (Feb. 15).

Priestley won the women’s 1-meter diving for the second consecutive year by scoring 424.50 points. She won the crown in her freshman season with 426.85 points.

UWO’s Francesca Schiro finished the women’s 50-yard freestyle in second place with a time of 24.12 seconds.

The women’s 400-yard medley relay squad of UWO’s Amanda Richards, Bella Cichon, Cadence Showalter and Schiro placed third in 3:54.25, breaking the program record that was last set in 2015.

Showalter and Brianna Smith took sixth and seventh in the women’s 500-yard freestyle with 5:13.39 and 5:15.82 finishes, respectively.

Oshkosh’s Alex Ward, Damen Seremet, Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez and Drew Davis set the program record in the men’s 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:32.67, breaking their previous school record by more than two seconds.

The UWO men’s team did not place in the top-eight in any of the individual events they competed in on Thursday.

The women sit in fourth with 96 points and the men are in fifth with 81 after the second day of the four-day meet. The Titans will return to the pool on Friday (Feb. 16) at 10 a.m.