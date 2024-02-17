Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Titans complete second day of WIAC Championships, Priestley wins 1-meter diving title

Submitted News
February 17, 2024
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+Abbi+Priestley+won+her+second-straight+1-meter+diving+title+with+424.50+points+on+Thursday.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — Abbi Priestley won her second-straight 1-meter diving title with 424.50 points on Thursday.

 Abbi Priestley led the UW Oshkosh swimming and diving teams with her second-straight 1-meter diving title during the WIAC Championships at the Schroeder Aquatic Center on Thursday (Feb. 15).

Priestley won the women’s 1-meter diving for the second consecutive year by scoring 424.50 points. She won the crown in her freshman season with 426.85 points.

UWO’s Francesca Schiro finished the women’s 50-yard freestyle in second place with a time of 24.12 seconds.

The women’s 400-yard medley relay squad of UWO’s Amanda Richards, Bella Cichon, Cadence Showalter and Schiro placed third in 3:54.25, breaking the program record that was last set in 2015.

Showalter and Brianna Smith took sixth and seventh in the women’s 500-yard freestyle with 5:13.39 and 5:15.82 finishes, respectively.

Oshkosh’s Alex Ward, Damen Seremet, Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez and Drew Davis set the program record in the men’s 400-yard medley relay with a time of 3:32.67, breaking their previous school record by more than two seconds.

The UWO men’s team did not place in the top-eight in any of the individual events they competed in on Thursday.

The women sit in fourth with 96 points and the men are in fifth with 81 after the second day of the four-day meet. The Titans will return to the pool on Friday (Feb. 16) at 10 a.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UW Oshkosh swimming & diving teams competed in the third day of the WIAC Championships at the Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer on Friday (Feb. 16), ending the day with five podium finishes.
Titans collect five podium finishes in third day of WIAC Championships
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Kayce Vaile goes in for a layup against UW-Stevens Point in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans win WIAC regular season crown outright with win over Pointers
Courtesy of UWO Athletics Quinn Steckbauer dribbles up the court. Steckbauer scored 10 points against UW-Platteville on Feb. 7.
Men’s Basketball Drops Two in a Row
Courtesy of UWO Athletics
Gymnastics remains undefeated in head-to-head competitions
Photo courtesy of UWO Athletics
High hopes for softball in 2024
Courtesy of UWO Athletics
Titans win fifth straight game

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest