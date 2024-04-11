Track & field brings home 4 wins in May invitational

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Ashton May Invitational at UW-La Crosse on April 6.

The UWO women’s team brought home three wins in the 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, and shot put. The UWO men’s team brought home a win with Joshua Rivers’ long jump event attempt of 7.47 meters.

Brenna Masloroff had her own highlight of the event with two personal bests.

“I took a lot of deep breaths and told myself I knew I could do it. I had done everything in practice hundreds of times, so I just had to trust myself,” Masloroff said. “I am very proud of my opening performance with a personal best in hammer throw and an outdoor best in shot put.”

UWO women’s team had a fantastic Saturday with many top-three finishers and top-ten finishes.

One of the best events for the women’s team was the 5,000-meter run. UWO had six runners in the top eight, led by Jamie Catania, who took third in 19:08.12. Gwen Feitl came in fourth and Emma Maly came in Sixth. Seventh and eighth place were Liv Schwarm and Allison Van Der Wegen.

Libby Geisness won her event in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:16.16. She was followed by Adriana Garcia and Josie Makurat, who took seventh and eighth.

Masloroff scored the third win for the team with her shot put event. Her cast of 13.77 meters created a gap of almost half a meter to second place. Masloroff also placed second in her hammer throw with an attempt of 53.57 meters. This result brings her up to fifteenth in the program’s history for women’s hammer throw.

The women’s team finished in fifth place after completing the event with 75 points. On the men’s team, Rashaad Henderson was the top performer for the team in the 200-meter dash. He finished with a time of 21.72. Henderson was closely followed by Londyn Little in third, Nolan Milas in fifth and Davian Willems in eighth.

In the field events, Gavin Fritsch placed second in the discus throw with a cast of 49.09 meters. Isaiah Isom led the Titans in shot put with a throw of 16.26 meters, placing him fourth. Isom was followed by Kieran Maude in fifth, Fritsch in seventh, and Jake Buss in eighth.

The men’s team placed fourth in the invitational with 81 points.

Now that the teams have transitioned into their outdoor season, Fritsch said their performance was good for the start of the season.

“It went great for a season opener,” Fritsch said. “Everyone was hitting great numbers for this early in the outdoor season.”

The track and field season will continue on April 12 at the UW-Platteville Invitational.