Swim and dive place at Lawrence University

The UWO men’s and women’s swim and dive teams had a double header on Nov. 8 and 9 against Whitewater,losing 70-140 and 120.5-122.5, and a meet at Lawrence University where UWO placed third in men’s and second in women’s.

In the meet against Whitewater, Francesca Schiro won two individual events and was a member of the second place 200-yard freestyle relay squad (1:58.73.) She also won the 100-yard freestyle in 53.90 seconds and helped Cadence Showalter, Kori Burnett and Rowan Sinclair to come second in the relay in 1:43.63.

Sinclair also won a pair of events with her winning the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.10 and the 400-yard individual medley in 4:54.65. Second and third places went to Showalter in 4:57.88 and Sienna Della-Peruta in 5:00.19.

For the men’s, Damen Seremet had two individual top-three finishes and one in a relay. He won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:00.93 and the 50-yard freestyle in 22.62 seconds. Seremet with his teammates, CJ Willert, Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez and Ben Knoeck finished third in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:41.48.

At the Gene Davis Invitational, the women’s team took first in four events. The Titans also had 22 top-three finishes, which got them taking second out of five other teams.

The Titans started by taking second in a 400-yard medley relay, with the team of Della-Peruta, Payton Purdy, Showalter and Elsa Piering finishing in 4:26.35.

The women’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Showalter, Sinclair, Burnett and Schiro placed first, finishing in 3:48.29.

For the diving events, Maya Indiraraj finished first in both the 3” and 1” meter dives, with scores of 378.10 and 350.9.

Following that, Gianna Migliorese and Paige Vitek finished second and third in the 1-meter, with scores of 250.7 and 250.6.

The men led off with Seremet placing first in the 100- yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.13, and Ramirez-Gutierrez won the 200-yard freestyle at 1:50.22. They also helped their teammates Willert and Knoeck take third in the 400-yard medley relay team in 3:42.34

For diving, Jacob Gordon took first in the 1-meter, earning a score of 364.35 while Glen Cole took second and third in the 3- meter with scores of 333.9 and 333.5

The Titans next event will be at home versus St. Norbert College on Saturday, Nov. 16th at 1 p.m.