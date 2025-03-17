Titans compete at La-Crosse final qualifier

On March 7 and 8, the UWO men and women’s track and field team competed at the Ripon College and UW-La-Crosse Final Qualifier at the Hetzel Fieldhouse.

UWO started off with Brady Larson finishing the 60- meter hurdle with a time of 8.26 seconds. Eddie Jones finished with a personal best of 6.78 making him tied at third in UWO history for the event. Danny Vinson competed in the same event and timed at 6.84 seconds.

In the 200 meter dash, Lucas Nicholson finished with a time of 1:56.07. In the 200-meter dash, Tray Janssen ran a time of 22.52 seconds. For the high jump event, Caleb Cornelius won the meet and broke a meet and facility record with a height of 2.10 meters.

The 4×400-meter relay team consisting of Matthew Eiden, Joshua Rivers, Weston Lerdal (Sr. • Neenah) and Little finished second at the meet while also breaking the indoor 200-meter flat track school record for the event with a time of 3:15.54.

At Ripon in the weight throw, Gavin Fritsch won with a personal best throw of 19.81 meters. His throw puts him in a tie for third in program history in the event.

For the women’s team, Andrea Glaz ran a 7.91 in the 60 meter dash. Then in the 800-meter run Olivia Stenzel finished with a time of 2:17.42, while Kirkland Williams jumped a mark of 5.08 meters in the long jump.

In Ripon for weight throw and shot put, Brenna Masloroff won the weight throw with a best distance of 17.79 meters. Her teammate Bobbi Blahnik followed with a distance of 15.63 meters. Then in shot put, Masloroff won the event with 12.80 meters.

The Titans’ next event will take place in Rochester, New York for the NCAA Division III Indoor Championship.