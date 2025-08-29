Women’s golf aims to cut up fairway in 2025

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team will look to cut up the fairway for the 2025-26 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference after many golfers posted promising scores in 2024-25.

Head Coach Jeff Johnsen begins his second season with the Titan’s after a fourth-place finish at last year’s WIAC Championship. UWO’s highest placement since 2019-20.

The season started off with two third place finishes at Augustana College (Illinois) and Marian University before closing out the regular season with another third place finish at Millikin University (Illinois). In the spring season UWO started with a fourth place finish at UW-La Crosse and an eighth place finish at Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota). The team ended the spring season the same way the fall season started, back at Augustana College with a third place finish.

Oshkosh welcomes back five letter winners highlighted by senior Taryn Endres who finished a team high ninth at the WIAC Championship with a total of 244 strokes. Endres had a career best first place finish for the Titans at Millikan University with a score of 161.

Senior Hailey Matenaer finished 12th at the UW-La Crosse Spring Invite with a score of 88. Matenaer’s season best was at Augustana College where she finished sixth place with 159 total strokes.

Another returning senior, Sydney Bornhorst, finished 12th at Millikin University with a total score of 174. Bornhorst rounded out the season with a season best 10th place finish at Augustana with a total score of 163.

The Titans will open the season on Aug. 31 traveling to Rock Island, Illinois, at Highland Springs Golf Course. Oshkosh will have no home meets this season and will close out the fall campaign in Reedsburg for the WIAC Championship, hosted by UW-Stout.

Women’s Golf Schedule

Aug. 31 – At Augustana College (Illinois) Highland Championship

Sep. 5 – At Wisconsin Lutheran College Invitational

Sep. 6 – At Milwaukee School of Engineering Invitational

Sep. 13 – At Illinois Wesleyan University Fall Classis

Sep. 19 – At Benedictine University (Illinois) Midwest Region Classic

Oct. 3 – At WIAC Championship in Reedsburg