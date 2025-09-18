(function(h,o,t,j,a,r){ h.hj=h.hj||function(){(h.hj.q=h.hj.q||[]).push(arguments)}; h._hjSettings={hjid:768930,hjsv:6}; a=o.getElementsByTagName('head')[0]; r=o.createElement('script');r.async=1; r.src=t+h._hjSettings.hjid+j+h._hjSettings.hjsv; a.appendChild(r); })(window,document,'https://static.hotjar.com/c/hotjar-','.js?sv=');
UWO tennis sweeps Ripon 7-0

Matthew Hoyman, Staff Writer
September 18, 2025
Jess Duch / Advance-Titan – Bre Schultz serves it up for the Titans at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts against Ripon College. UWO won the contest 7-0.

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team (1-1) hosted Ripon College (0-3) at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts Sept. 10. UWO won the match 7-0, improving to 2-1 on the young season after defeating the Red Hawks.

The Titans swept the board in double competitions. In the first matchup, UWO’s Mana Usui and Kayla Gibbs defeated Ripon’s Josie Griepentrog and Hadley Berendsen 6-2. Oshkosh’s Olivia Pethan and Courtney Carpenter won by the same score of 6-2 against Ripon’s Jessi Griepentrog and Catherine Skoglund. Titans Sarah Schaeffer and Jameson Gregory beat the Red Hawks’ Allison Pavlovec and Isabella Engstrom 6-1. 

UWO dominated singles competitions by winning every matchup. Pethan defeated Josie Rondestvedt 6-0, 6-1. Usui beat Berendsen 6-1, 6-2. UWO’s Brianna Owens won against Griepentrog 6-2, 6-2. Oshkosh’s Breanne Schultz succeeded against Allison Pavlovec 6-3, 6-2. Schaeffer outlasted Engstorm 7-5 and took the next one 6-0 while the Titans’ Cate Gerl defeated Emily Bittinger 6-4, 4-1. 

The second match of the week against UW-La Crosse, Sept. 13, was postponed and will be made up at a later date. The Titans will play Marian University at Fond du Lac High School, Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. 

