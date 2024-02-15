Priebe to open eight exhibits this semester

The Allen Priebe and Annex art galleries announced eight new exhibitions coming this spring, as well as new hours for the galleries.

The galleries will be showcasing the Student Honors Exhibition, Mollie Oblinger: Prolonged Current, Bridge Work, Koua Yang, Ryan Steiskal, and the BFA Studio Art Senior Exhibition.

The Student Honors Exhibition is a collection of upper-level student work including ceramics, graphic design, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. The exhibition is on display Feb. 8 – 22 in the Allen Priebe Gallery.

Mollie Oblinger: Prolonged Current “explores the overlooked, whether teeming underfoot or concealed by modern society,” according to Leslie Walfish, director of campus galleries. Her works use imagery from animals and cellular anatomy to “get the viewer to think about notations of vulnerability.” Oblinger’s gallery is on display Feb. 8 – 29 in the Annex Gallery.

Bridge Work “brings together multidisciplinary works,” by multiple artists. Bridge Work is on display Feb. 29 – March 21 in the Allen Priebe gallery. There is an artist talk taking place in the Arts and Communications Center room S149 on Feb. 29 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m..

Koua Yang is showing multiple works in multiple mediums such as drawing, painting, photo, installation, clothing making, and more as a means of highlighting Hmong identity. Yang’s gallery is taking place April 4 – 25 in the Allen Priebe Gallery. There is an artist talk on April 4 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Arts and Communication Center room S149.

Ryan Steiskal is an illustrator, painter, and draftsmen alum that graduated from UW Oshkosh in 2015. He uses acrylic inks to create images of animals and sci-fi or supernatural elements. The gallery is April 4 – 18 in the Annex Gallery.

The BFA Studio Art Senior Exhibition and the BFA Graphic Design Senior Exhibition are May 13 – 17 in the Allen Priebe Gallery. The exhibitions feature the work of seniors graduating with a BFA in 2D and 3D Art and a BFA in graphic design.

The galleries have new hours this season: Monday-Wednesday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. -7:30 p.m., closed Friday, Saturday 2 p.m. -4 p.m., closed Sunday.

Both galleries are located in the Arts and Communications Center.