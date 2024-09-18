Allen Priebe Art Gallery faculty exhibition returns

The Allen Priebe Art Gallery welcomed back the university with an exhibit showcasing the recent works of UW Oshkosh faculty last week on Sept. 12.

The faculty exhibition is done every two years to allow students and faculty alike to connect over creating art.

“Every two years, we do a faculty exhibition to show the public what the faculty at the university are creating,” gallery director Leslie Walfish said, “It’s an opportunity for the public, particularly the campus community, to see what our faculty are doing and if they’re interested in classes they can study under them.”

Students are also encouraged to help set up the gallery space and use it as another tool for learning outside of just the classroom by joining the Allen Priebe Art Gallery board.

“Students help hang the artwork so they learn the skills of what it takes to put on shows,” Walfish said. “It’s about a kind of hands-on learning space.”

The exhibit shows off various mediums and allows the faculty to express themselves in whatever way they feel is right.

“It’s everything from animation, graphic design, printmaking, painting, photography, ceramics, to mixed-media,” Walfish said, “I invite all the art faculty to participate, those who can, will.”

Professor Gail Panske decided to encompass six mediums in her three works, including one that reused elements from some of her other works.

“By taking parts of different prints and putting them together, I’m taking those different experiences and putting them together into a new piece, essentially,” Panske said.

On top of allowing the faculty to express various mediums, they were also given free rein on the inspiration they used for their works.

Some chose abstract ideas, while others chose topics close to home like professor Sarah Dittmann, who drew inspiration from her Czech and Slavic roots.

“A lot of my artwork deals with family heritage,” Dittmann said. “My mom is full Czech so [my art is] dealing with Czech and Slavic heritage. “[My art is] just trying to bring that Czech heritage and Slavic heritage back to life.”

The gallery will run from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3 in the Allen Priebe Art Gallery.