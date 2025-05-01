Best second hand shops in Oshkosh

Mattie Beck / Advance-Titan — 01 Vintage sells unique clothing and home decor from previous decades.

The thrill of hunting for cute and good priced clothing is unmatched and incomparable to a chain clothing store. With inflation rising, normal clothing stores seem too high to buy from. However, where are the best places for young people to update your wardrobe for cheap in Oshkosh?

01 Vintage

01 Vintage is a vintage clothing store offering apparel and hats from the 1970s through the 2000s. However, it is geared mostly to a masculine/unisex crowd but has a very small feminine attire rack. Being that it is a vintage store, the prices appeared to be a little high for my taste. The collection includes vintage men’s shirts, sweatshirts, sports jerseys, jackets, and baseball hats. Their window display was of vintage items such as a 1950s Barbie case, 80s New Balance and Nike shoes, and vintage lunch boxes. This store is not my thing and I most likely never find anything to wear. However, I understand that it is not my kind of store and I can see why people flock to this place. I have never seen a men’s focused vintage store geared towards college students. They cater to a niche audience of young people looking for gender neutral clothes that you really cannot find anywhere else. I have not seen a vintage store that only caters to men. All of these second hand stores have something different for everyone.

The Turquoise Door

The Turquoise Door is right down the street from 01 vintage and offers both designer and non designer women’s shoes, clothes, purses, and home décor. However, it’s a luxury consignment store so keep that in mind when looking at the prices. They carry designer bags such as Coach, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, and vintage leather bags. However, Coach bags are at a better price than they would be at the outlet mall. There is also a rack by the cash register of Lululemon Athletic and Athelta work out clothes and a rack of expensive brands such as Anthropologie and Free People. However, there was a lack of variety in any size larger than a small. They also buy clothes from sellers, however I have not done this. Compared to past experiences (hem hem Plato’s Closet), I would be wary of trying to make a ton of money trying to sell clothes. One noticeable problem I noticed was the lack of variety in large size clothing and no plus sizes to be found. There was plenty of selection from 0-6 but good luck on trying to find jeans like Levi’s or Abercrombie and Fitch. The rack for tops did not go past a XL and I would feel extremely frustrated if I needed a size from XXL-3X. However, they do carry jean sizes from 14-22. All in all, it’s a nice place to shop but leans on the pricier side.

Fabulous Finds

Fabulous Finds is right across from 01 vintage and is a second hand store targeting older women and men. The store is inside an old building and kept the original Victorian ceiling tiles, as did 01 vintage. The lighting is warm and bathes the place in a soft glow. However, there is not much variety and mostly has run of the mill used clothing brands such as Old Navy and Gap. There is a men’s section, which was surprising to me. The pricing was good and there was a sale when I was there. They also have used books and items such as Bath and Body Works lotions and perfumes for sale. Overall, not much is going on here. They did have a better selection of plus size clothes which is always a bonus. It’s a nice store, but there’s not much to look at which is fine.

All in all, Oshkosh has nice places to hunt the perfect vintage item and shop for designer bags at a reasonable price. Come visit Main Street and help support local businesses. They will be glad that you did.