Senior Send-Off: Katie Pulvermacher

The Advance-Titan office and its staff have been my home for the past three years. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the craziness of writing for UW Oshkosh’s student newspaper.

Let’s break it down.

My path to journalism wasn’t the most conventional. I have to thank my brother for starting my love of journalism. Sorry in advance, Tyler.

Tyler took a journalism class in high school and didn’t do too hot. The class produced content for my high school’s newspaper, The Hartford Chronicle. Me, as a younger sibling, with competition on my mind, took the same class my junior year to prove I could do better.

I did in fact do better.

I took the class again my senior year but returned as opinion editor and co-editor. My time with the HC was brutal yet exhilarating.

There’s no way I’d be as good of a journalist without the HC’s adviser, Mr. Carter. Thank you for teaching me how to write a compelling story and being the best teacher ever.

Fast forward to college. I chose to go to UWO mostly for journalism, but subtly to follow in my parents’ footsteps as UWO alumni.

I joined the A-T staff my second semester in spring ‘21. I wrote weekly opinion and news stories and took sports photos in Kolf when there were no fans in the stands because of COVID-19.

My first editor position was news editor in fall ‘21. It was great getting back to working on pages and using my creativity.

I picked up managing editor in fall ‘22 along with news editor. My ambition was a bit too wild back then, but I produced my first award-winning piece during this time. “Fredric March, have we misjudged you?” won me a Hearst Award.

I was elected editor-in-chief in fall ‘22 and am now concluding my time with the A-T in this position.

Throughout the years, I’ve had the opportunity to go to media conventions. These trips brought me to Washington D.C. for MediaFest22, Madison for the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Awards and Atlanta for the College Media Association Awards.

A few notes from those trips: I still haven’t eaten all the packs of oatmeal I purchased in D.C. and I still can’t believe that we powerwalked basically the whole city in less than a week thanks to Barb.

I don’t miss my voice that I lost during WNA, but I do miss the butter balls.

The never-ending escalator from Atlanta will forever remain in my nightmares and so will the fact that one of the 40 Coke products we tried at the World of Coca-Cola tasted like BBQ sauce.

Nonetheless, these conferences helped me be a better journalist both in and out of the newsroom.

Now comes the time for the inevitable thank yous to the people who I will forever be in debt to for all they’ve contributed to my time at UWO.

Anya, I am so excited to see what huge things are in your future. You will be an outstanding EIC. Seeing your dedication and passion for the A-T grow from the start has been amazing. I’ll be playing Ed Sheeran in your honor every Tuesday night.

Kelly, may you forever be the coolest person I know. Thank you for being someone I can rely on and for bringing a positivity to the office that no one can replace. Here’s to February of 2023 remaining a night for the books.

Mattie, I wouldn’t want anyone else by my side throughout my whole A-T experience. Our summer ice cream runs and charcuterie boards will be forever iconic. I hope someone great can fill your shoes in the HR department.

Aubrie, keep doing what you’re doing. I already know one day you’ll be interviewing celebrities and writing the most groundbreaking articles. Thanks for joining in the craziness of the A-T.

Nolan and Josh, thank you for being the best football-watching buddies. The office wouldn’t be the same without soundboards and insanely-good photoshopped memes. Nolan, go and be that lawyer-Marine-superhero. Josh, I hope you can live out your dream of becoming a yacht chef. A toast to you both.

Kyiah, thank you for spending the countless late nights (sometimes early mornings) editing our stories and pages. You are the hardest worker I know. I don’t know what any of us would do without you.

Cory, thank you for making the office a safe place for everyone. You were the most encouraging EIC and pushed me to be the writer I am today.

Kylie and Owen, you were my first two best friends on the staff. I will never forget the crazy weekend adventures we went on. Here’s to darts, goldfish pizza and little hands.

Jacob, thank you for being my partner in crime. I’m forever grateful I met you. There’s no doubt in my mind of what great things you’ll do. Remember: slay football, Polito’s mac and cheese pizza is superior, swings are named swings for a reason and the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Lastly, Barb. You will always be the most important educator in my life. I wouldn’t be where I am today if you didn’t pick me to win the NEWSPA Scholarship for Excellence. Your wisdom, advice and caring personality are far from unnoticed. Thank you for everything.

I am truly humbled to have been a part of the A-T. I have many incredible people who make up the staff. Thank you all for the greatest moments of my life.