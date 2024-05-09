Copy desk chief and perfectionist graduates

Hi friends,

How in the frick is this the last paper I’m going to work on?

For the many readers who don’t recognize my name (do you read the bylines, anyway?), I’m the Advance-Titan’s local grammar nerd. I’m primarily a copy editor—I edit stories for facts, grammar and spelling.

I also edit for legibility. Mostly because lots of new writers try and write like they speak which is like really pretty hard to read and they’re not really aware of it, but as I always say, the best way to get better at writing is to get feedback on it.

As a perfectionist at a profoundly understaffed copy desk, I’ve had nightmares about some of the mistakes that have been published. Other days, the feeling of seeing a nearly immaculate paper is like no other.

I started at the A-T after the pandemic. I saw a poster in Reeve Memorial Union looking for, among other things, copy editors. I ended up in the far corner of a windowless office in the underdeveloped basement of Reeve with a dictionary-sized book, a glossary and two strangers who were just as new as me.

As someone who liked grammar, that part of copy editing almost came naturally—I was lucky on that front. But none of us three babies were journalism majors, so we had to forsake our Oxford commas and tackle the beast known as the Associated Press Style Guide; that’s another story, though.

Trent Allaback and Savannah Bartelt, thank you for sharing those first semesters with me.

The Advance-Titan is inseparable from my experience at UW Oshkosh; I’ve learned so much and met so many fantastic people.

Kelly and Anya, you rock. You’ve made my experience at the A-T so much better. Thank you for your company and helping at copy desk some of those busy nights. I admire the fact that you can do a bit of everything—it’s sure to help you in the future.

Angela, I’m so glad you joined the A-T. You’re a great friend and your positivity is contagious. Thank you for bringing your energy into the sometimes stifling basement every Tuesday night and for helping me with those dense sports articles (ew). I know you’ll do great things in the future.

Owen and Nolan Jr., I know I trash talk your section, but I really appreciate the work you do and all that goes into it. I’m looking forward to seeing the awesome things you do.

Jacob, thank you for putting up with all my sports questions and helping me get the information I need to fact check. I know you’ll do great wherever you end up.

Barb, thank you for everything you’ve done for the A-T and for me. Thank you for encouraging me and valuing my strengths when I’m concerned about my weaknesses. Everything I’m thankful to you for is too much to put here, but it’s hard to imagine the A-T (or my Tuesday nights) without you.

Anyone who knows me knows I appreciate the little things. Every person who helps or has helped with production night has done at least one little thing I’m grateful for. To anyone I haven’t addressed yet, thank you.

To our student readers, I encourage you to get involved in the A-T. On top of the marketable skills and the portfolio you can build from it, the A-T is made up of so many great people.

If it’s not clear by now, I love the A-T. As crazy as I went some production nights, I loved being in that singularity of a space with wonderful people and a task that I truly enjoyed.