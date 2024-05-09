How All-vuh-row found his place at the A-T

I joined the Advance-Titan in the spring of 2023, which was during my first year here at the UW Oshkosh – Oshkosh campus. In my first two years of college, I went to the UW Oshkosh – Fond du Lac campus and I transferred to the Oskosh campus in my third year of college. I was involved in a few club activities during my time at UWO-FDL such as the Student Activities Committee. Once I came to UWO I never joined any clubs or activities until I found out about the Advance-Titan. I discovered the Advance-Titan through my editing class. Barb, our adviser, came to class to talk about it and she addressed the need for copy editors. She really sold me when she talked about the benefits of joining. She mentioned how it’s a welcoming environment that’s filled with many interesting people, it looks good on a resume, and it’s an opportunity to get extra credit in the editing class.

I’ve learned a lot of valuable lessons from being in the Advance-Titan that will be very helpful throughout the rest of my life. I was able to improve my copy editing skills while making sure that stories followed AP style, were grammatically correct and met tight deadlines. Whenever I was unsure of something, I could always count on Kyiah or someone else in the room to help me out and answer my questions.

From my experience, the best part about the Advance-Titan is the remarkable people that I was able to meet. Through this, I was extremely fortunate to have met Josh, Jacob and Nolan. They have made my time here enjoyable and I couldn’t imagine my life without them. Everyone else in the Advance-Titan is extremely kind and they make spending time in the office worth it!

I honestly never saw myself being a part of a student newspaper, but I’m very happy that I was. I’m glad I decided to step out of my comfort zone and showed up during that one production night during the spring semester of 2023. My memories and experiences with the Advance-Titan and the people within it are truly unforgettable. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the Advance-Titan; I’m certain that the students will keep cooking up amazing papers!