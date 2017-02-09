UWO students represented at Women’s March

*protected email*

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh students joined 4.2 million other people in more than 600 cities across the U.S. for the Women’s March on Jan. 21.

Women’s Diversity Center Director Alicia Johnson said people used pink hats as a way to express their concerns about leadership.

“The march was not just about women,” Johnson said. “The march was a rally point for people to embrace multiple identities, such as gender, race, sexuality, education and immigration policies.”

According to Johnson, a UWO campus climate survey showed there are social injustices on campus and some groups felt left out.

“The purpose of the Women’s March was to come together as people who are wanting to advance the initiative about social justice,” Johnson said.

UWO student Ali Christensen said the Women’s March was a first impression statement to the new administration in DC.

“I think the march got people’s attention,” Christensen said. “It was a revolutionary statement…we will fight, we will stand together, and you will not tear us apart.”

Senior Mariah Garner said she went because she felt it was her obligation to attend.

She said she wanted the man in office to see that Americans are demanding change and recognition.

“The march was very empowering for me,” Garner said. “It opened my eyes and my friend’s eyes to see that it’s not just us that feel this way about America, but millions of people across the nation.”

Christensen said the march was for all communities that felt threatened, mocked, belittled and undermined by Trump and his administration.

“Whether you are Christian, Muslim, gay or straight, you were welcomed and encouraged to speak up with passion and fire in your voice,” Christensen said.

Christensen said women’s rights are being oppressed.

“Rape gets associated with accidents,” Christensen said. “Birth control is seen as a preventable luxury and some insurance will not cover it but will cover Viagra 100 percent.”

Johnson said it is our duty as citizens to be active and involved regardless of what our political views are.

“Also, my hope is that this march ignites people to use their representatives and senators and make themselves heard,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the march in Madison was supposed to go from Library Mall to the Capitol, but so many people showed up that it filled up State Street.

“It was predicted that 25,000 people would show up, but Madison police estimated that between 75,000 to 100,000 people showed up,” Johnson said.

Garner said she is thankful to have had the opportunity to participate in the march.

“I believe it will go down in history because of the number of people coming together,” Garner said. “