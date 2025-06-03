OPD arrests four in multi-city drug bust

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested four people from Oshkosh in a drug bust at two separate residences in both the city of Oshkosh and Milwaukee May 29.

OPD worked alongside the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Milwaukee Police Department and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group to serve numerous search warrants on Oshkosh’s north and south side, as well as a residence in Milwaukee.

Law enforcement recovered three handguns, 1.58 pounds of methamphetamine, 23.1 grams of fentanyl, 117.1 grams of cocaine, 2.7 grams of MDMA, 40 grams of marijuana, and approximately $5,000 in cash during the drug bust.

OPD arrested a 35-year-old man for maintaining a drug trafficking place after a joint investigation with the Milwaukee Police Department that included the search of two residences in both cities. Police also arrested a 40-year-old for violating probation, a 41-year-old for violating probation and possession of methamphetamine. The final person arrested in the bust was a 44-year-old, who was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and the manufacture and delivery of methamphetamine.

OPD Public Affairs Officer Kate Mann said that the department continues to work diligently to investigate drug-related crimes.

“The presence of illegal drugs, drug dealers, and weapons poses a threat to the health, safety, and well-being of our residents,” Mann said. “Drug overdoses are a threat to all of us. We will not tolerate the distribution, sale, or possession of illegal narcotics within our city. We will continue to work tirelessly, utilizing all available resources to identify and apprehend those individuals who engage in these destructive behaviors. We stand united with our community in the fight against drugs, ensuring Oshkosh remains a safe place for all.”

If anyone has any additional information on the suspects or regarding the incidents, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.