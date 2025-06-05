Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

OPD warns Oshkosh residents of illegal firework usage

Jacob Link, Editor-in-Chief
June 5, 2025
Courtesy of Annatsach, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons — Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that 505 people visited Emergency Departments with fireworks-related injuries between 2019 and 2022.

The Oshkosh Police Department announced June 2 that it will inspect firework stores around the area to make sure that illegal fireworks are not being sold to the public.

The legal fireworks that Oshkosh residents can have are sparklers, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noise makers and confetti poppers with less than ½ grain of explosive.

In the city, residents are not allowed to have Roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars or anything that explodes or leaves the ground. Only individuals or groups with a governmental issued permit are allowed these types of fireworks.

OPD Public Affairs Officer Kate Mann said that fireworks may be enjoyable, but they can also cause distress to members of the community who have PTSD or noise sensitivities.

“Loud explosions can also have a negative effect on pets, causing them undue stress and potential harm,” Mann said. “Let’s keep Oshkosh safe and considerate for all. Always plan alternatives for family fun and celebration in ways that look out for everyone. Your cooperation helps maintain the safety and tranquility of our community.”

Mann said that officers will be responding to fireworks complaints and will determine if members of the public have violated the city ordinances. If a violation has occurred, OPD may hand out a fine and fireworks found to be in violation will be seized to curtail repeat violations and ongoing problems.

If found guilty of violating a fireworks ordinance, juveniles may be fined $105 for a first offense, $155 for a second offense and up to $505 for a third offense and every offense after that.

Adults may be fined $295 for a first offense if found guilty, $421 for a second offense and up to $1,397.50 for a third offense and every offense thereafter.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.
OPD arrests four in multi-city drug bust
Courtesy of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin -- A 52-year-old Oshkosh man, who is a registered sex offender, was indicted on obscenity and child pornography charges May 28 by acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Richard Frohling.
Oshkosh man indicted on obscenity and child porn charges
Courtesy of UWO Flickr -- Students sit around a table outside of the Fond du Lac campus last year.
UWO Fond du Lac Foundation rebrands after closure of branch campus
Courtesy of Governors State University -- Former UW Oshkosh Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Cheryl Green died April 23 after a battle with cancer.
Former UWO Vice Chancellor Cheryl Green dies
Zach Bellin / Advance-Titan -- ICYTWAT performs at the Valley Vinyl Music Festival at the Leach Amphitheater in Oshkosh.
Oshkosh's Valley Vinyl showcases underground rap scene
Courtesy of Patrick Flood -- Singh answers questions about his past, personal life and history in his roles at various universities.
Singh brings vision to chancellorship
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Titans infielder Zach Taylor swings during the Feb. 22 game against MSOE.
Four UWO baseball players earn national awards
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Logan Schill swings the bat in Oshkosh's 5-2 victory over UW-Whitewater in game two of the NCAA Division III Super Regional at Prucha Field.
UWO baseball falls to Whitewater in Super Regional
Courtesy of Tori Sines / D3photography.com -- UWO's Joshua Rivers jumps at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championship at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Rivers, Nolan win individual D-III national championships
Larry Rodgers / D3photography.com -- UWO's Brenna Masloroff throws the shot put at the NCAA Division III Championship at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Masloroff earns two second place finishes at national meet
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Jake Surane hit the three-run walk off home run in a game earlier this season.
Titans overcome Maroons to win UWO's 18th Regional Title
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Haylie Wittman rounds the bases in a game this year at UW-Oshkosh Softball Park.
UWO softball falls to UWSP in D-III regional championship