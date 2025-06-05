OPD warns Oshkosh residents of illegal firework usage

The Oshkosh Police Department announced June 2 that it will inspect firework stores around the area to make sure that illegal fireworks are not being sold to the public.

The legal fireworks that Oshkosh residents can have are sparklers, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noise makers and confetti poppers with less than ½ grain of explosive.

In the city, residents are not allowed to have Roman candles, firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars or anything that explodes or leaves the ground. Only individuals or groups with a governmental issued permit are allowed these types of fireworks.

OPD Public Affairs Officer Kate Mann said that fireworks may be enjoyable, but they can also cause distress to members of the community who have PTSD or noise sensitivities.

“Loud explosions can also have a negative effect on pets, causing them undue stress and potential harm,” Mann said. “Let’s keep Oshkosh safe and considerate for all. Always plan alternatives for family fun and celebration in ways that look out for everyone. Your cooperation helps maintain the safety and tranquility of our community.”

Mann said that officers will be responding to fireworks complaints and will determine if members of the public have violated the city ordinances. If a violation has occurred, OPD may hand out a fine and fireworks found to be in violation will be seized to curtail repeat violations and ongoing problems.

If found guilty of violating a fireworks ordinance, juveniles may be fined $105 for a first offense, $155 for a second offense and up to $505 for a third offense and every offense after that.

Adults may be fined $295 for a first offense if found guilty, $421 for a second offense and up to $1,397.50 for a third offense and every offense thereafter.