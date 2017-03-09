Winter Carnival showcases dodgeball, dancing and ice sculpting

-
Students dance the night away at the Harry Potter-themed Yule Ball.
Students are dressed up in their finest clothes for the Yule Ball.
Yeekeng Yang shreds on his guitar while singing a hit Blink-182 song.
The Reeve Union Board begins to sculpt out a trough for the base of their ice sculpture.
A Gamma Phi Beta member dodges a ball and is the last one on the court for her team.
Members of Sigma Pi celebrate a last-second win at the dodgeball tournament on Sunday.
