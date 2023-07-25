Evans to lead UW Oshkosh enrollment management

Courtesy of UWO — Amber Evans will begin serving as associate vice chancellor of Enrollment Management July 31.

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh has hired Amber Evans as its top enrollment officer.

Evans will begin serving as associate vice chancellor of Enrollment Management Monday, July 31.

“In a highly competitive environment for enrollment leaders, UWO is fortunate to find such an experienced and highly skilled leader–and one with Wisconsin ties,” said Erin Grisham, UWO’s vice chancellor for Student Affairs.

“I am confident she will ensure we meet our strategic goals related to enrollment and student persistence and success. Evans brings a diverse background in enrollment management and marketing, and I look forward to working with her to advance the University.”

Evans comes to UWO with extensive experience in enrollment management and admissions from universities and colleges in Wisconsin, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

She most recently served as vice president for enrollment management at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. In her first year in that role, she achieved a 2.5% enrollment increase, including a 16.7% increase in new entering freshmen. She also has extensive background in developing and using data to drive marketing and recruitment/retention goals.

“I am super excited to become a Titan,” Evans said. “UWO is well-positioned for success, and I am looking forward to continuing the momentum and driving our strategic enrollment growth.”

“UWO is an incredible campus serving a beautiful and vibrant region,” she continued. “I am really looking forward to partnering across the University to optimize our enrollment and I can’t wait to call Oshkosh home.”