Titan Fest returns on Sept. 5

Advance-Titan file photo — UWO students can learn about different clubs on campus, such as Ultimate Frisbee, during the Sept. 5th Titan Fest.

UW Oshkosh’s Titan Fest will return on Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. It will be held outside on the academic mall, with plans to move to Reeve Memorial Union in the event of rain.

Titan Fest is part of the Titan Welcome events running through Sept. 17. These events are meant to acclimate new students to campus and reunite the UWO community after the summer vacation.

With about 200 tables at Titan Fest, students can learn about volunteering opportunities, sign up for clubs, make friends, eat lunch on the lawn and learn about job opportunities on campus and in the community.

If you are interested in writing, taking photos or copy editing for the Advance-Titan this coming semseter, come meet us at table 60 across from Polk Library.