Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

SAC moves student org budget timeline to spring

Campus art galleries couldn’t pay artists under their fall timeline proposal
Katie Pulvermacher, Editor-in-Chief
October 25, 2023
Advance-Titan+File+Photo+-+A+UWO+student+looks+at+art+displayed+on+campus+at+the+Allen+Priebe+and+Annex+Galleries.
Advance-Titan File Photo – A UWO student looks at art displayed on campus at the Allen Priebe and Annex Galleries.

The Student Allocations Committee (SAC) on Wednesday morning again moved the deadline for student organizations to request funding after some organizations reported problems that would result with a fall 2024 deadline. The move now adjusts the funding request to spring.

“After reviewing your comments, the committee has decided to move the budget submission process to the spring,” read an email today from Luiza Nelson, chair of the SAC. “This means student orgs will submit budgets this spring for the 2024/2025 school year. We will have more information, such as budget deadlines and how to submit it, early next semester.”

As originally proposed, budget requests would  have been due in fall 2024, but that left some  student organizations concerned for how they would go about funding their events. A prime example of this was the Student Art Gallery Board, which runs the on-campus Allen Priebe and Annex Galleries.

“The change in the SAC budget process severely impacts the Gallery Board’s ability to have exhibitions at UW Oshkosh,” Department of Art Gallery Director Leslie Walfish said about the fall 2024 proposal. 

The Student Art Gallery Board is made up of students from all over campus who are interested in bringing art and artists to UWO to be displayed in the two galleries in the Arts and Communications Center. 

“The student board researches and selects exhibitions for the galleries which are free and open seven days a week for all visitors,” Walfish said. “Many classes and community members take advantage of having this unique opportunity to see art, right here in Oshkosh.”

Last year the galleries welcomed 4,305 visitors. Thanks to the work of the Gallery Board, artists from around the world come to campus to meet with students to speak about their artistic practice and what it means to be an artist today. 

In an email sent out at the end of September, SAC announced that all student organization budget proposals will be submitted in fall 2024 for the working budget for the 2024-25 academic year. 

With budgets not submitted until after the fall semester has begun, SAC wouldn’t have been able to give its approval until late fall at the earliest. 

This would have been be an issue for the galleries, because planning for the exhibitions starts a year in advance.

“Artists require sufficient time to create work and to design unique exhibitions for UW Oshkosh,” Walfish said. “Arranging for the shipping of art, for the artist’s transportation and stay, advertising and installing exhibitions all takes months of planning and advanced scheduling.” 

The artists, just as any other guest presenter on campus, are promised compensation for their time and travel expenses.

The fall 2024 budget timeline would have made it “nearly impossible to schedule exhibitions and visiting artists for the academic year,” Walfish said. “It would also impact the group’s ability to plan activities and recruit more members to the group, as many activities are planned in the first few weeks of the semester.”

Nelson also sent out an email on Oct. 20 asking student organization leaders to share their input on the timeline change.

The survey asked what was the preferred timeline: submit budgets as part of the organization recognition process during spring semester, submit budgets in spring and fall separately from the recognition process, submit budgets in fall at the beginning of the semester with funds needed for September to be requested in the spring or submit budgets in the spring outside of the recognition process.

“[Luiza] and all of SAC has been very open to hearing from us, inviting anyone interested to share their concerns,” Walfish said.

“I am always available to help student orgs on campus with their budgets,” Nelson said. “Please reach out with any questions, comments or concerns.”

Note: This story has been updated to include the latest change to the budget timeline.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Graphic by Katie Pulvermacher
Rebuilding trust and reputation at UWO
The magic of compound interest
The magic of compound interest
Kelly Hueckman / Advance-Titan - Acting Chief of Police Chris Tarmann walks alongside OSG Vice President Jakob Rucinski in the safety walk on Tuesday.
‘Safety walk’ event calls for student input
Willem Flaugher / Advance-Titan - Students look for the bats using the new echometers purchased through the Green Fund.
Bat fever hits!
County works to eliminate lead in homes, rentals
Courtesy of Lori Palmeri — Mee Yang (left center) and Lee Yang (right center) hold their 2023-24 Hometown Hero awards. The Yangs were recognized by Wisconsin representatives Michael Schraa (back left) and Lori Palmeri (far right).
Oshkosh residents named Hometown Heroes
More in Spotlight
Courtesy of PxHere photos
Read your student newspaper!
Meagan McDowell / Advance-Titan - Homecoming week at UWO provides many different opportunities for students to get involved.
Homecoming week in full swing
Meagan Mcdowell / Advance-Titan
UWO ’70s superhero Augmento was more than just a comic strip
Courtesy of the RTF Department - Lauren Terrill (left) and Megan Kitzman (right) accept the award for best script at the Milwaukee short film festival.
RTF student film brings home award
Michael Buckner / Advance-Titan - The chancellor’s office announced in an email that many UWO employees have accepted the voluntary retirement offer and over 30 vacant positions will remain unfilled. This brings the total number of positions affected by layoffs, voluntary retirements and open positions to about 250.
Minimal impact on students?
Eli Yonder / Advance-Titan - Pub Crawl, like Oktoberfest in La Crosse and Mifflin in Madison, draws students from all of the Universities of Wisconsin for a weekend of debaucherous fun. Eli Yonder took all unattributed photos in this slideshow.
UWO’s biannual Pub Crawl

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2023 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest