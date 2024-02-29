Update on officer involved shooting in Winnebago County

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) released new information Feb. 20 on its investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Winnebago County that occurred on the evening of Feb. 2.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation identified the North Fond du Lac Police Department officer involved in the shooting as Sgt. Bryce LaLuzerne. LaLuzerne, who has five years of law enforcement experience, conducted a routine traffic stop at approximately 9:40 p.m. Feb. 2.

The vehicle fled the traffic stop in the Village of North Fond du Lac and a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a tire deflation device, causing the vehicle to stop on Interstate 41 near County Highway Z approximately one-half mile into Winnebago County.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, who was identified by the DCI as Lawrence Drennan, called 911 and reported that he had a gun. Drennan, 36, exited the vehicle and approached law enforcement officers and LaLuzerne discharged his firearm, striking Drennan. Life-saving measures were performed, but Drennan died from his injuries at the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident and LaLuzerne remains on administrative duty, per department policy.

LaLuzerne was wearing a body camera during the officer-involved shooting. Both the North Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office have body cameras.

The DCI is continuing the investigation of the incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.