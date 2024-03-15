Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Crime corner

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
March 15, 2024

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a suspect March 8 after responding to a weapons incident on the 1800 block of W. Murdock Ave. in Oshkosh.

At 6:07 p.m., Oshkosh police were notified by residents on West Murdock Avenue that a weapon had been fired in the direction of their homes.

Law enforcement located a suspect vehicle, which fled from officers. Oshkosh police followed the vehicle to a residence where a male was seen entering his home. Officers set a perimeter and later took the male suspect into custody at 6:38 p.m. without incident. Oshkosh police reported that no one was injured and there is no threat to the community.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, detectives conducted a search warrant and weapons were found at the suspect’s home. The suspect, a 38-year-old male, was transported to the Winnebago County Jail on multiple charges.

If members of the public have any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.
