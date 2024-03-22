Crime corner

An 89-year-old Oshkosh pedestrian died March 14 after injuries sustained from being hit by a car on the 300 block of North Westhaven Drive.

According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the victim was walking on a sidewalk when a vehicle being driven by a 78-year-old woman backed into the roadway and hit the 89-year-old March 13 at around 1:35 p.m.

The victim was taken to the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah with what Oshkosh police called significant injuries and later died in the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact Oshkosh police at 920-236-5700.