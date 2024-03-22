Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Spotlight
UWO emails receive threatening message

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
March 22, 2024

The University Police notified staff and students March 13 that the UW Oshkosh campus, along with 250 other universities across the nation, received an email detailing information about a potential threat to campuses.

According to an email from UWOPD, law enforcement determined that the threat was not credible after receiving information from the FBI and conferring with a network of police and officials across the country.

UWOPD said it will continue working with the FBI and other law enforcement partners to identify the perpetrator. 

According to FOX 56 in Kentucky, more than 200 universities across the nation were sent emails March 13 making bomb and shooting threats.

UWOPD said that they checked various areas of the Oshkosh campus for suspicious activity, but nothing was found. Campus police worked alongside Fond du Lac and Menasha police departments, which determined that no suspicious activity had been observed on the UWO access campuses.  

The Advance-Titan reached out to UWOPD Police Chief Chris Tarmann, but he declined to comment and directed questions to Chief of Staff Alex Hummel.

UWOPD said if suspicious activity is observed, it should be reported to the police. Students can reach the UWOPD by calling 911, using the UWO Mobile app or calling the non-emergency line at 920-424-1212. 
