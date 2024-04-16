Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

A-T takes home 14 state-wide awards

Kelly Hueckman, Managing Editor
April 16, 2024
Advance-Titan+%0AThe+Advance-Titan+staff+poses+with+their+WNA+awards.+The+A-T+claimed+14+awards+at+the+Better+Newspaper%0AContest+March+15.
Advance-Titan The Advance-Titan staff poses with their WNA awards. The A-T claimed 14 awards at the Better Newspaper Contest March 15.

The Advance-Titan took home 14 awards at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest March 15.

Editor-in-Chief Anya Kelley said she’s glad the Advance-Titan has been recognized for their work in a news-rich atmosphere at UW Oshkosh.

“I’m so proud of what our staff has accomplished this year,” Kelley said. “We’ve worked harder than ever this past semester, especially in reporting on the $18 million deficit UWO is in.” 

Current and former staff members took home three first-place awards at the annual competition. Former Editor-in-Chief Katie Pulvermacher took top honors in Arts & Entertainment story with “UWO ‘70s superhero Augmento was more than just a comic strip,” and Michael Buckner won first place for his infographic on the home countries of UWO’s international students. Kelley, Managing Editor Kelly Hueckman and former Arts & Entertainment editor Mattie Beck won first place for their editorial, “It’s time to support student free press.”

The Advance-Titan also took home four second-place honors with Hueckman’s column, “Protect our access campuses,” News editor Josh Lehner’s infographic on staff layoffs, Pulvermacher’s  page design and Buckner’s advertisement for the Turquoise Door.

The Advance-Titan staff won third place for General Excellence for its weekly newspaper and third place for its website. The Web Editors were Cassidy Johnson and Ella Rider.

Other third-place honors went to Hueckman and Pulvermacher on their multimedia package on the Fond du Lac campus reflecting on the announcement that they will close at the end of this semester and Pulvermacher for her infographic on the UW System schools’ budget deficit. 

Graphic artist Ella Sasse also took third for her advertisement for Planet Perk’s cat café, as did STEM writer Alexis Schaefer for her health story on how climate change affects allergy seasons.

Assistant News editor Jacob Link and Lehner also took home an honorable mention for their Nov. 2 A-1 page design featuring UWO volleyball’s 30-0 record. 

Kelley said she’s proud of the Advance-Titan’s coverage this year. 

“It’s pretty astonishing what we’re able to accomplish in the office while also being full-time students,” Kelley said. 

Barb Benish, the Advance-Titan adviser, said she was pleased to see the Advance-Titan take home state-wide awards.

“I’ve been working with many of these winners since they were freshmen,” Benish said. “To see them grow as journalists and recognized for their work makes me really proud to be their adviser.”
