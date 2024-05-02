Oshkosh man arrested for child pornography, endangering safety

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Oshkosh man after responding to a weapons complaint on the 800 block of Central Street at 4:08 p.m. April 24.

OPD detectives and officers received information that an individual had been discharging a firearm in the residence. The suspect eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. Police found multiple bullets had penetrated the walls of the residence and hit an adjacent house, but no one was injured.

After the suspect was taken into custody, police learned that a firearm was set up facing the front door to the residence and was rigged to fire at individuals opening the door. OPD used ladders to access the house, and after entering the residence, the firearm was confirmed to be unloaded and police made sure the residence was secure.

After searching the home, OPD discovered child sexual abuse materials were in the suspect’s possession.

In an OPD press release, police said they take child sexual abuse matters very seriously.

“Our investigation is rigorous and ongoing, especially surrounding the newly discovered child sexual assault materials,” the release said. “We urge residents to report suspicious activities immediately to aid us in maintaining public safety. The prompt action of those who reported the reckless firearm discharge potentially prevented a dangerous situation.”

The suspect was placed in jail on multiple criminal charges including eight counts of recklessly endangering safety, two counts of criminal damage to property, endangering safety by setting a spring gun and three counts of possession of child pornography.

For more information, police say the public can contact OPD at 920-236-5700 or make an anonymous call to Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.