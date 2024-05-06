Oshkosh bridges to close this week

The City of Oshkosh announced May 3 that four bridges over the Fox River will be closed between May 6-9.

“During these closure times, traffic may increase in other areas of the city,” an Oshkosh Police Department media release said. “Please plan accordingly and allow extra travel time.”

All bridge closures will occur between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on their scheduled days. The Wisconsin Street Bridge will be closed May 6, the Congress/Oshkosh Avenue Bridge will close May 7, the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will be closed May 8 and the Main Street Bridge will close May 9.

OPD notes in its media release that the closure schedule is subject to change due to the weather.