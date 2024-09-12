Oshkosh police respond to Walmart bomb threat

The Oshkosh Police Department responded to a bomb threat at Walmart located at 351 S. Washburn St. in Oshkosh at 6:25 p.m. Sept. 8.

According to an OPD press release, as soon as the store received the bomb threat, Walmart immediately evacuated staff and customers. OPD officers assisted the staff with shutting down entrances and evacuating the store.

Once Walmart had been cleared out, an explosive detecting K-9 unit from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was brought in to assist with sweeping the store for suspicious items. Once officers and employees had deemed the business safe and the bomb threat was no longer credible, Walmart returned to its normal operation.

Police said that detectives and officers from OPD were able to track down a potential suspect living in Illinois, and that an agency in Illinois had made contact with the suspect.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.