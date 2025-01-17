Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

OPD arrests Texas man for human trafficking

Jacob Link, Managing Editor
January 17, 2025
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department — The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man from Texas on human trafficking charges Jan. 10 after law enforcement discovered he had been holding a woman against her will for months.

“The Oshkosh Police Department regularly conducts undercover operations targeting human trafficking,” OPD’s Andy Lecker said in a press release. “These efforts aim to rescue trafficked victims, provide them with the necessary resources to break free from this lifestyle, and prosecute those responsible for trafficking.”

According to OPD, detectives revealed that a female victim was staying at an Oshkosh hotel and was involved in human trafficking activities. An undercover officer met with the woman at the hotel after a male suspect was seen leaving the room. The male suspect was approached by law enforcement and was taken into custody after he resisted arrest. OPD found that the suspect, who had no ties to Wisconsin, was in possession of a stolen firearm and illegal drugs, and a search of the hotel room uncovered a second firearm and more drugs.

OPD said that an investigation confirmed that the suspect had been forcing the female victim into participating in sexual acts against her will for several months as she lived in fear of him. The pair reportedly traveled across multiple states and eventually ended up in Oshkosh.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are actively working to reunite her with her family and, alongside local advocacy groups, ensure she has the support needed to recover and leave this lifestyle behind,” Lecker said.

The suspect is being held at the Winnebago County Jail and faces multiple felony charges such as human trafficking, felon in possession of a firearm and various counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Courtesy of UWO Achieves -- Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at Kolf Sports Center in an April, 1987 visit. Carter passed away on Dec. 29 at 100 years of age at his home in Plains, Georgia.
Jimmy Carter leaves his mark on UWO
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.
OPD arrests 40-year-old for discharging firearm inside Fleet Farm
Courtesy of Damascus Road -- Damascus Road, an Oshkosh-based organization that looks to educate and prevent human trafficking, will host its 15th annual “Stop the Traffick: Make Some Noise Human Trafficking Awareness Day Rally” on Saturday in partnership with the Oshkosh Police Department.
Damascus Road to host human trafficking awareness rally Saturday
Courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration -- Beginning in May, travelers will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or state ID card or another acceptable form of identification (such as a passport) in order to fly.
Drivers encouraged to update licenses ahead of REAL ID 2025 mandate
Courtesy of OSAD -- The Oshkosh school board plans to meet Wednesday night to discuss solutions to airport zoning restrictions that will affect building plans for South Park Middle School.
Oshkosh school board to meet Wednesday for updated plans on South Park Middle School
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.
Man charged in stabbing death to stand trial May 5
More in Online Extra
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Sammi Beyer dribbles the basketball in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans remain undefeated with OT win over Whitewater
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Reed Seckar crosses over on a Whitewater defender in Oshkosh's 59-56 loss at the Kolf Sports Center on Wednesday.
Men's basketball falls in fourth straight game
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO’s Kyle Rasper competes in an event during a past meet this season at Kolf Sports Center.
UWO men's wrestling remains winless with loss to Platteville
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Kayce Vaile puts up a layup against Benedictine University (Illinois) earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO maintains perfect record with win at Eau Claire
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a 23-year-old male from Oshkosh after he discharged a firearm inside of his residence during a disturbance Jan. 4 in the 1000 block of Oregon Street.
OPD arrests 23-year-old after discharging firearm
Courtesy of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin -- An Oshkosh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury Dec. 17 for stealing a pistol in November at a firearms dealer in Oshkosh.
Oshkosh man indicted by federal grand jury for stealing pistol