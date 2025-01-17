OPD arrests Texas man for human trafficking

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man from Texas on human trafficking charges Jan. 10 after law enforcement discovered he had been holding a woman against her will for months.

“The Oshkosh Police Department regularly conducts undercover operations targeting human trafficking,” OPD’s Andy Lecker said in a press release. “These efforts aim to rescue trafficked victims, provide them with the necessary resources to break free from this lifestyle, and prosecute those responsible for trafficking.”

According to OPD, detectives revealed that a female victim was staying at an Oshkosh hotel and was involved in human trafficking activities. An undercover officer met with the woman at the hotel after a male suspect was seen leaving the room. The male suspect was approached by law enforcement and was taken into custody after he resisted arrest. OPD found that the suspect, who had no ties to Wisconsin, was in possession of a stolen firearm and illegal drugs, and a search of the hotel room uncovered a second firearm and more drugs.

OPD said that an investigation confirmed that the suspect had been forcing the female victim into participating in sexual acts against her will for several months as she lived in fear of him. The pair reportedly traveled across multiple states and eventually ended up in Oshkosh.

“We are actively working to reunite her with her family and, alongside local advocacy groups, ensure she has the support needed to recover and leave this lifestyle behind,” Lecker said.

The suspect is being held at the Winnebago County Jail and faces multiple felony charges such as human trafficking, felon in possession of a firearm and various counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.