Courtesy of Tammy Baldwin — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin sits in a meeting in the Senate Chambers.

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin introduced the Winter Recreation Small Business Recovery Act to the Senate floor April 4 alongside Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI).

Baldwin said that Wisconsin’s cold winters are a part of the state’s identity and a major economic driver.

“Folks travel from near and far to go snowmobiling or skiing, staying in our local hotels, shopping on Main Streets, and eating and drinking in our bars and restaurants,” Baldwin said. “But, recent winters have been some of Wisconsin’s warmest-ever, and our local businesses and communities are feeling that impact. I’m fighting to give these businesses a lifeline so they can continue to support jobs in our communities and stay open for business for Wisconsinites and visitors alike.”

According to Baldwin, the bill would ensure businesses that rely on winter weather can get disaster relief through the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Injury Disaster Loans during mild winters that do not produce enough snow.

The loan program at SBA is designed to provide small businesses with the funds they need to operate while they recover from a natural or other disaster, but the only winter natural disasters that qualify for the program are droughts, ice storms or blizzards.

The legislation comes after the Wisconsin State Climatology summary reported that last year’s winter months had an average temperature of 28.3 degrees, the highest average ever recorded.

Snowfall totals have also been below normal in northern Wisconsin. Vilas County, which is home to over 500 miles of snowmobile and cross-country ski trails, recorded 67.9 inches of snow in Phelps this winter. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Phelps averages 82.3 inches of snow during a normal winter season.

Kathy Schmitz, the executive director of the Vilas County Economic Development Corporation, said that she’s grateful that Baldwin is looking to help small businesses in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.

“We fully support Sen. Baldwin’s proposed Winter Recreation Small Business Recovery Act,” Schmitz said. “While we experienced more snow this year compared to 2023-24, the lower than normal snow totals this year clearly impacted tourism which is a strong economic driver in Vilas County. This legislation would indeed provide a lifeline for businesses who need to access critical funds to operate while they recover.”