Oshkosh to replace ozone system at Water Filtration Plant

The city of Oshkosh announced April 2 that it is replacing the ozone system equipment at its Water Filtration Plant, and residents may notice an increased smell or taste of chlorine in the water.

City of Oshkosh Communications Coordinator Andy Radig said that the Water Filtration Plant uses a combination of ozone and chlorine to disinfect its drinking water, but the ozone equipment needs to be replaced.

“During this project, there will be periods of time that the ozone system will be offline, and chlorine will be utilized as the primary water treatment method to meet disinfection regulations,” Radig said.

The first ozone system shutdown is expected to begin April 7 and will last “a few weeks,” according to Radig. He said the ozone system may be offline multiple times during construction, but the city of Oshkosh will update the public regarding any changes to the scheduled shutdown.

To reduce the scent and taste of chlorine in the water during the ozone system shutdown, the Oshkosh Department of Public Works recommends utilizing a filter, like an activated carbon filter, to remove residual chlorine. The department also recommends pouring water into a glass or pitcher and waiting 15 to 20 minutes for the chlorine to evaporate or boiling a pot of water for 15 minutes to get the same effect.

If anyone has questions about the temporary shutdown of the ozone system, they can contact the Oshkosh Department of Public Works at 920-236-5065.