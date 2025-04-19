Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Wisconsin joins lawsuit suing Trump administration for museum cuts

Jacob Link, Managing Editor
April 19, 2025

Gov. Tony Evers announced April 4 that Wisconsin is joining a lawsuit suing the Trump administration for cutting funding for libraries and museums in Wisconsin such as the Wisconsin Veterans Museum and UW-Stevens Point’s Olson Museum of Natural History.

According to the Office of the Governor, this is the latest move by Evers to stop President Trump’s efforts to obstruct and cut programs and funding already approved by Congress.

“Wisconsinites want constitutional checks and balances in our systems to maintain the balance of power and ensure no one has runaway power to make decisions like this unchecked,” Evers said. “These actions are wrongheaded, they’re bad for Wisconsin and we’re suing to stop them.”

Trump issued an executive order March 14 that looked to eliminate seven federal agencies, including the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). Since the order, the IMLS, which administers grants to museums and libraries by hiring project-related employees and developing educational programs and exhibits, has had its staff cut by 85%.

UWSP’s Olson Museum of Natural History was awarded a grant from IMLS at the beginning of the school year to fund improvements to make the museum more accessible to those with physical limitations and visual impairments. With the cuts to the IMLS, UWSP does not know if the Olson Museum will receive its grant, meaning that half of the collections at the museum will remain inaccessible to visitors with physical limitations and visual impairments.

Evers said that Trump’s reckless and illegal cuts are hurting families, libraries, communities and campuses in Wisconsin.

“… [they’re] gutting programs and services that folks depend on and care about,” Evers said. “For decades, the Olson Museum of Natural History and others like it across the country have served as critical hubs of education, research and innovation. But without a second thought, the Trump administration wants to pull the rug out from under them by obstructing investments that were approved by Congress.”

