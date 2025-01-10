Drivers encouraged to update licenses ahead of REAL ID 2025 mandate

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that new requirements will be in place if you want to fly this year. Beginning in May, travelers will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or state ID card or another acceptable form of identification (such as a passport).

According to the DOT, Wisconsin’s driver licenses and ID cards have been REAL ID compliant since January 14, 2013. With renewals required every eight years, Wisconsin residents have had the option to convert to a REAL ID.

“Under state law, the DMV provides both options,” WisDOT Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Administrator Tommy Winkler said. “Those who want the REAL ID designation should start now. Visit wisconsindmv.gov/REALID to learn about what documents are required to present at a DMV, start the application online, and make an appointment for service to make your trip as quick and convenient as possible.”

Nearly 62% of Wisconsin’s driver license or ID cards currently display the REAL ID star indicating they are federally compliant. In 2005, the federal REAL ID Act was passed by Congress to standardize state-issued driver licenses and ID cards to enhance security and prevent identity fraud, especially after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

According to Wisconsin DMV director of driver services Corey Kleist, the way to check is to look for a five point star in the upper right corner. Otherwise, if there isn’t a star or is marked with not for federal purposes, then it isn’t compliant.

“In that case to get a REAL ID, you just need to bring the specified documents to the DMV either at your renewal or you can make the trip early and get a duplicate license,” Kleist said.

The DMV also says that it is affordable to obtain a REAL ID. If you choose to upgrade now, it will only cost you the cost of a replacement card. There is no additional cost if you choose to upgrade at the time of renewal.

The DMV has a checklist on their website that will also allow customers to pre-fill any required application(s), print and bring the forms or submit them electronically (if eligible). Customers are also able to print a checklist of required documents to bring to the DMV.